LEXINGTON — The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats bounced back from its Champions Classic loss to Michigan State with a 106-63 win over South Carolina State Thursday at Rupp Arena.
“It was definitely frustrating. We thought we had plenty of positions to put ourselves in a position to win games and we just kind of had some breakdowns. We went over some things in practice, cleaned some things up to get ready for today,” guard CJ Fredrick said of Kentucky’s bounce-back performance. “I’ve got a short mindset. I flushed it because we had a game in 48 hours. So to come out here, we just wanted to get back to playing the way that we played, running up and down, getting stops.”
Kentucky opened the game on an 11-3 lead forcing the Bulldogs to call timeout.
The Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 run and kept things close at 13-10 entering the first media timeout and only allowed UK to push its lead to five at 17-12 entering the second media stop.
Kentucky began to pull away later in the half as it took a 49-30 lead into halftime thanks to a 32-18 run to close out the half, with Fredrick lading the way with 11 points.
After shooting just 2-for-11 from three in the first half, Kentucky began to heat up from deep the second as Fredrick and Cason Wallace drilled threes to open the second half on a 6-0 run.
The Wildcats would slow down from deep but not on the scoreboard as it outscored the Bulldogs 57-33 in the second half behind 10 points from Lance Ware and nine from Antonio Reeves.
UK finished the second half shooting a much-improved 8-for-13 from deep to help snap out of its three-point shooting slump that began in Indianapolis at the Champions Classic.
Fredrick scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way for UK. He was joined in double-figures by freshman Chris Livingston who scored a young career-high 13 points, Wallace (12), Ware (12) and Antonio Reeves (11).
Jacob Toppin added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Sahvir Wheeler dished 10 assists in the win.
Kentucky limited the minutes of defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe as he continues to recover from a minor October knee surgery. He played 14 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds.
“We weren’t gonna play him today. But the reason we played them is, it’s a different game for the rest of our players, when he’s in,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
“What about that makes him really unselfish? Stats. “You’re gonna play 12 minutes, and you’re gonna be the leading rebounder in the country and you accept doing that. That means you’re unselfish. You’re about your team.”
The Bulldogs were led by Rakeim Gary with 13 points. He was joined in double figures by Shaman Alston, who scored 10 points in the loss.
UK held the Bulldogs to a 24-for-68 (35.3%) shooting clip from the field and 5-for-21 (23.8%) mark from three. The Cats outrebounded South Carolina State 48-28 on the night.
“I’ve never been hit so hard before in my life,” South Carolina State center Dallas James said postgame. “From the very beginning, even on plays they were taking off, it felt like they always had an arm on you.”
Kentucky improves to 3-1 on the year with the win, while the Bulldogs, whose first 11 games of the season are being played on the road dropped to 0-4.
The Wildcats will be back in action Sunday in Spokane, Washington, where it will face No. 2 Gonzaga (2-1) in a top-four showdown.
