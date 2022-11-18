LEXINGTON — The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats bounced back from its Champions Classic loss to Michigan State with a 106-63 win over South Carolina State Thursday at Rupp Arena.

“It was definitely frustrating. We thought we had plenty of positions to put ourselves in a position to win games and we just kind of had some breakdowns. We went over some things in practice, cleaned some things up to get ready for today,” guard CJ Fredrick said of Kentucky’s bounce-back performance. “I’ve got a short mindset. I flushed it because we had a game in 48 hours. So to come out here, we just wanted to get back to playing the way that we played, running up and down, getting stops.”

