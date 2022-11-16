INDIANAPOLIS
The last time the University of Kentucky was here, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it couldn’t handle the moment, didn’t play well as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament going up against a No. 15 upstart.
That March evening ended in a shattering upset to a bunch of Peacocks in the round of 64.
A chance to return to the scene of that season sinking loss to Saint Peter’s, the chance to exorcise some of those negative vibes, were all in front of UK on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic, the first big event of the college basketball season.
Instead, it was UK trying to get rid of those same old feelings again as it fell 86-77 to Michigan State in double overtime.
Maybe it’s something about this building that inhibits Kentucky from playing its best basketball. Maybe it’s the whole town. Remember, Indy is where John Calipari lost his unbeaten national championship season in 2015.
It’s something about this Fieldhouse, where UK is 1-3 in Champions Classic games. Something about having to work plays, basketball plays, in the last two minutes of a high-octane college basketball game in early November.
Something about drawing up plays that put your players in position to get open drives for dunks at the end of regulation, then again at the end of the first overtime, in order to force a second overtime.
Kentucky had been in this same spot, in this same building, last March, at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament. The stakes weren’t nearly as high in early November, at the top of a basketball season that is beginning with so much hope and a No. 4 ranking.
But the results told us this UK basketball team has a lot to learn, even just three games into the season.
Calipari saw Tom Izzo, the Michigan State coach, in the hallway before speaking to the media.
“I said to Tommy you were more prepared to finish a game off than we were,” Calipari said. “We were discombobulated at times, some of the late game stuff. The out of bounds play, that’s something we never do.”
More from this section
Michigan State did other things that teams prepared to win close games do, like make free throws most every time they step to the line. Michigan State hit 23-of-27 free throws, including 13-of-14 in the overtimes.
Kentucky hasn’t done a good job making free throws during the Calipari era, and there are times when they talk about free throws like they expect 66.7% to be the norm. That was UK’s percentage after hitting 16-of-24 against Michigan State.
Kentucky scrapped and battled. Oscar Tshiebwe couldn’t have done anything else from a scoring and rebounding standpoint, he scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds before fouling out. Not having Tshiebwe in overtime was significant for UK.
Calipari admitted Tshiebwe had arthroscopic knee surgery and hadn’t been in action for four weeks. Tshiebwe’s comeback time was somewhat astounding, really.
Cason Wallace was an absolute problem defensively for Michigan State, making eight steals and putting his name next to Ashton Hagans, Rajon Rondo and Wayne Turner as the only other UK players to get that many steals in a single game. Wallace scored 14 points, had five assists and grabbed five rebounds in 44 minutes as a starting freshman.
Sahvir Wheeler was also back after not getting a lot of preparation time over the last couple of weeks. The senior guard scored 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting and he dealt a team-high eight assists.
Wheeler thought this game being the first time UK was totally together also had something to do with its performance down the stretch.
“The biggest thing is this is our first time being together, the last couple of practices were the first time we were together as a team,” Wheeler said.
Maybe that’s true, but it was also astounding that Kentucky wasn’t as prepared as it needed to be to return to a place that had caused it so much pain back in March.
“We’re not ready for teams that are ready to finish off the end of the game,” Calipari said. “We’re not. And that’s on me.”
This is a new and better Kentucky team than the one that finished the 2022 season here. Losing to Michigan State like it did here makes it seem like these Cats haven’t learned much since then.
