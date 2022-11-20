A massive top 5 college basketball matchup way out West on Sunday pits two teams that have had difficult moments in the last week.
The University of Kentucky went to double overtime before falling to Michigan State 86-77 Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis. UK was able to get itself back together against overmatched South Carolina State 106-63 Thursday night.
UK was on a plane Friday morning headed to Spokane, Washington to get ready for a Sunday matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga. This is a neutral site game which is in the backyard of Gonzaga’s campus and fan base.
The Zags had their own stressful times going back to Friday, Nov. 11 when they survived a last-second shot to beat Michigan State 64-63 in an aircraft carrier game. They then traveled to Austin for a return date with Texas, where the No. 11 Longhorns blew them out 93-74 Wednesday night.
UK was happy it was able to get another game in between Michigan State and Gonzaga to get the winning focus back.
“What I told them, I want your mentality to be we beat Michigan State, where would you be feeling right now?” UK coach John Calipari asked after the blowout of South Carolina State. “An out-of-bounds play, a free throw, a missed shot here, late game, not executing, we didn’t play great. Still should have won, could have won. I give credit to Michigan State, Tom Izzo is a great friend but I want them to have the mentality, you played well enough to win that game.
More from this section
“Let’s say you won it. How would you feel going to Spokane right now? Because half of this is the mentality. We needed to make shots today. You know we made only how many threes up there. Today we made shots. We only took 24 (3s). But we made shots. And you need that going in to that game. But there’s going to be a lot of, you know, they are going to be a lion right now because they just lost at Texas. So they will be — this will be a hard game for us to win. This is the great thing about November, trying to learn about your team and I still am learning about my team.”
Chris Livingston may be a freshman forward for UK, but he understands how tough the environment will be for UK basically playing at Gonzaga, and that will be multiplied because the Zags are coming off a big loss.
“When any top team takes a loss like that, they’re going to bounce back,” said Livingston, who had 13 points against South Carolina State. “They’re going to come with energy and they’re going to come with fight. They’re not just going to lay down. So we’ve just got to come out, understand who we are, play like against ourselves, play up to the competition and play up to the level that Gonzaga is going to play with, because they’re definitely going to come out, high energy, locked in and ready to play. So we’ve got to do that too.”
Some may be tempted to look at this as a matchup between Oscar Tshiebwe and Drew Timme. Tshiebwe is the returning national player of the year, while Timme is certainly considered a challenger this season. Their numbers will definitely draw attention in the game.
Tshiebwe was stellar in his return to action against Michigan State, recording 22 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots before fouling out in the first overtime Tuesday night. Another productive game will be needed from Tshiebwe, and several others in the UK lineup, for it to pull off a win out West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.