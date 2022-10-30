The University of Kentucky already played four games against outside competition in the Bahamas back in August. Now, the Wildcats will see their first exhibition game that is in true preseason mode when they host Missouri Western on Sunday.
Kentucky and the NCAA Division II team from Missouri Western will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
Having some experience returning to this team has helped early practices be more productive.
“The two things are, Bahamas and veterans,” UK coach John Calipari said. “So, the way I coach when I have veteran teams it’s, ‘Here’s the drill, watch them, now go and do it.’ You don’t have to break the whole thing down. You’re watching. We are ahead offensively and we’re behind defensively, and we, you saw it in that game. I mean, we played together, low turnovers. We did it. We’re ahead offensively.
“So now I’m like, okay, now we got to get this defense right. Our pick-and-roll defense was so bad it’s like we never taught it. Players played their man and when they were off the ball, they turned their head. It was awful. But by having veteran guys, they know, and they can talk. One of the veterans talked to one of the young kids that had a tough game. He met him in the hallway, and this is what’s great about having great kids. He said, ‘Look, you got to put this behind you now. You go have a great night’s sleep.’ Stuff like this happens when you’re playing here.”
With a new season and the first chance to see a starting lineup in preseason preparation mode, there’s a lot of speculation about who might be starting where, what early rotations might look like, those kinds of things.
Kentucky’s projected starting lineup based on its last game, which was the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, might look something like this. The White team was Jacob Toppin, Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace and CJ Frederick.
Keep in mind that Oscar Tshiebwe is recovering from a medical procedure on his knee and did not play in the Blue-White game. Lance Ware and Sahvir Wheeler also didn’t play in the Blue-White.
Usually a mix of veterans and new players for a Calipari team has meant good things for Kentucky.
“Any time I’ve had veterans and freshmen that really contribute we’ve had really good teams. So that’s what I’m hoping this becomes,” Calipari said. “The freshmen got a long way to go. Cason is probably a little more advanced.
And here’s the thing with Cason. He’s played all point because it’s only him and Sahvir. I can put Antonio at point, which I did in the scrimmage, and he did pretty good.”
Being ranked No. 4 in the preseason this was the 13th time in 14 seasons under Calipari that the Kentucky men’s basketball team will begin the season among the preseason top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. Including this season, Calipari’s teams have been ranked inside the top five 11 times.
