The University of Kentucky has put a couple of games in the win column already this basketball season, but the No. 4 Wildcats return Tuesday to the place where last season ended with a thud heard across college basketball.
UK will meet Michigan State on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first game of the Champions Classic, which will be nationally televised on ESPN. Tipoff is 6 p.m. CT.
The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament last spring when they were upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s 85-79 in overtime in the round of 64 on the first Thursday of the tournament.
The Wildcats will try to take another step in moving away from that loss with a matchup against Michigan State that will be their first true test of this season. This is the fourth time the event has been held in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. UK is 1-2 in the event in the building. The victory came in historic fashion in a 72-40 win over No. 5 Kansas on Nov. 18, 2014. UK’s team would finish the regular season unbeaten and go 38-1 in 2014-15.
Kentucky hasn’t exactly had a full team to practice with since before the season began. UK coach John Calipari doesn’t see that as ideal as UK gets ready to face Michigan State team that pushed No. 2 Gonzaga before falling 64-63 in the Armed Forces Classic, held on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday evening.
Consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe hasn’t worked out on the practice floor in the last four weeks after undergoing a knee procedure. He was scheduled to practice on Monday. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler has missed parts of the last two weeks with injuries. Wheeler played off the bench against Duquesne, contributing 11 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and only two turnovers. Daimion Collins has missed time with the sudden death of his father two weeks ago.
“The biggest thing with us is we haven’t practiced together, this isn’t like let’s put a group together and try to play Michigan State on national television, I have no idea what to expect,” Calipari said Monday. “I don’t know if he’s playing or how much he’ll play in Oscar. Sahvir just joined. Daimion had two days of practice before he left, then we came back, how he’s doing? I would expect Daimion to play.”
The absence of those players has allowed others to step in and get valuable minutes early. Big men Lance Ware and Ugonna Onyenso have made contributions in different areas inside.
Onyenso nearly had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds in UK’s 77-52 win over Duquesne last Friday. He added three blocked shots and has seven total in two games, third-most for any UK players in his first two games. Ware blocked four shots in that game to go with four points and three rebounds.
“Ugonna and Lance two totally different players,” Calipari said. “I keep saying you’ve got to impact the game, or the other guy plays. You’re impacting the game Lance in a different way than he is. He can’t impact it like you do and you can’t impact it like him, but you’ve got to impact the game, you’ve got to come up with balls.
“They’ve had two games of 20 minutes each, they’re both going to have an opportunity in this game, the game is going to be physical, the guys on my team that are physical will have the best opportunity.”
Chris Livingston has been effective at the forward spots. Jacob Toppin got more playing time as well and is averaging 11.5 points and team-high 9.5 rebounds a game as a starter. Cason Wallace put up good numbers in two games starting at point guard, with 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Antonio Reeves has averaged 20 points in UK’s two wins. UK beat Howard 95-63 in the season opener on Nov. 7.
Michigan State will be a physical team led by A.J. Hoggard and Joey Hausser with 10 points a game each.
Kentucky is 5-6 in Champions Classic games. Kentucky is 2-1 against Michigan State in the event, including winning by a 69-62 score in 2019 when the teams opened the season as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked squads in the country.
