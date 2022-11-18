LEXINGTON — This was the kind of get-well game the University of Kentucky needed and wanted. Well, the placement on the calendar wasn’t great, but after what happened Tuesday night in Indianapolis, Kentucky backers could say it was just perfect.
South Carolina State would’ve been a Sunday afternoon UK game, in Rupp Arena, but then John Calipari and Mark Few got together to talk about a game between UK and Gonzaga. Their talk turned into a Sunday matchup in Spokane.
So, South Carolina State moved to Thursday, and became essential for No. 4 UK’s mental health. Kentucky won with little trouble, 106-63, and did a lot of cleansing from Tuesday.
Kentucky wanted to get its psyche back in shape after losing 86-77 in double overtime on national television to Michigan State.
UK wanted to hit some shots, find some smooth-running offense, and rest guys who will be needed more on Sunday.
The Wildcats travel Friday to Spokane, Washington to get ready for a made-for-TV matchup at No. 2 Gonzaga. The Zags were ripped 93-74 at Texas on Wednesday night. Maybe Gonzaga was looking ahead to UK, but it was more likely a natural wearing down of the Zags after they beat Michigan State by one on an aircraft carrier last Friday, then making a mid-week trip to Texas for a matchup against the No. 11 Longhorns.
UK was at least able to get a chance to cleanse itself after the difficult loss to Michigan State.
Kentucky was much better running, as expected, with a 31-5 advantage in fast break points. Kentucky was much better because it was much bigger, outscoring SC State 50-24 in the paint.
“We played really fast, we emphasized rebounding and getting the ball out quick, that’s something we didn’t do too well against Michigan State, which is something we’re known for,” Lance Ware said. “They got a lion that came off a tough loss, we wanted to get that taste out of our mouths and get a win.”
Ware was one of several Wildcats who did good things in this game, making all six of his shots from the floor in nearly 14 minutes of action. Ware was one of five UK players scoring in double figures.
“Lance is way more confident,” Calipari said. “What I told Ugonna (Onyenso) was what did (Lance) do that you didn’t do? He sprinted so he was in a position to go make baskets. I think we’re going to have a lot of that this year, and they’re going to have to accept it, game to game stuff. I think the best way we can do this is no one is playing more than 25 to 27 minutes. I’ve got to figure out who’s going to finish the game, who are the five that are on the court the last five minutes.”
From the 6:10 mark to 4:16 left it was Ware, Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Daimion Collins, and Adou Thiero. UK was up 94-55 at the time. There will likely be a much different lineup on the floor the last five minutes against Gonzaga.
That is what games in November are for, to find out about your team. Kentucky is in the middle of doing a lot of that from Tuesday to Sunday.
“When you play against teams like Gonzaga, Michigan State in the span of a week, it’s a lot on your body travel wise, but I don’t think there’s many teams that have the schedule Kentucky has,” Ware said. “It’s a long week, but we’re ready and look forward to getting out there and competing.”
Kentucky found its energy again, and got its psyche back in shape to go across country and see another one of the best teams in college basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.