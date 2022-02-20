LEXINGTON
John Calipari has talked more lately about how established the University of Kentucky is at the top of the college basketball power grid.
He’s done that because it’s largely true, and Calipari has also been in a bit of a protective mode with those announcements. They coincided with the injury gauntlet that UK has been on for the last month.
With what happened at a raucous and full Rupp Arena on Saturday, it seems like Calipari can save his convincing for when it gets closer to the NCAA Tournament field to be chosen.
The No. 4 Wildcats were a 2 seed in an early reveal of the March Madness Bracket Preview on Saturday morning. If the NCAA March Madness people had waited a few hours, the Cats probably would’ve been moved up to the 1 line.
Its two lead guards were not available because of injuries, and all UK did was finish a season sweep of Alabama with a 90-81 win.
UK claimed its biggest win of the season that was not at Kansas. Calipari did one of his best jobs getting a team through a game under duress.
As the NCAA bracket reveal showed, Kentucky is a legitimate top five or six team in the country with its complete lineup.
Without Sahvir Wheeler or TyTy Washington, most of the first half Saturday showed that UK might have a tough time sticking around for Sweet 16 weekend. Wheeler and Washington were sitting because they need to recover from what have been nagging injuries.
Within the space of 25 minutes of game time — from the last minutes of the first half and all of the second — Kentucky showed it was more than a bunch of top offensive threats with Oscar Tshiebwe. The Wildcats had depth, resilience and the will to win that could take them to the last Saturday of the season — no matter who is on the floor.
“In my experience in college, this was probably one of the most rewarding wins I’ve ever been a part of just knowing what we were up against,” said Kellan Grady, who had his best game as a Wildcat with 25 points. “Alabama just beat Arkansas, who just beat Auburn, so that was a huge win for them. We were down a couple guys, pivotal guys on our team who really make things go for us and we responded.”
Grady’s response was 39 minutes of mostly tremendous play and him hitting 7-of-9 from 3-point range.
The Wildcats put up one of their best two wins of the season with the look-at-this victory over Alabama on an afternoon that hadn’t been this ear-splitting in Rupp Arena in maybe three years.
“Keion (Brooks) told me that was the loudest he’s ever heard Rupp Arena,” Grady said. Grady was talking about the moment late in the first half when he picked up a pass that hit him, then he swished a 3 from the corner that lifted UK to a 47-46 lead.
Kentucky had withstood a serious offensive barrage from a very hot 3-point shooting team over the first 15 minutes of the game.
Kentucky put some defensive stops together late in the first half, and that continued into the second half.
“All we said is you’ve got to settle in defensively,” Calipari told the team at halftime. “I said, we’re playing well offensively, we’re playing well enough to win. But you can’t just keep giving them open shots. It’s their game. They took 40 (3s).”
They also made 14, and Kentucky still survived.
UK made a huge claim with this victory that it is one of the best teams in the country, and it can keep itself there with more than just the star power on its roster.
Calipari worked the rotations and timeouts to keep the right players on the floor when they needed to be. At the end, five UK players logged at least 36 minutes, and Grady, Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz played more than 38.
“It shows how well not just me, but my teammates are and how we could just step up in big moments and perform,” said Toppin, who had 13 points. “And that’s what we did today with TyTy and Sahvir out. That was big for not just everyone to see that we are deep, but it’s big for us to know that we have the players to play when people are either injured or out.”
This was far from the ideal for UK, but that it could change and adapt well enough to win against a top-25 opponent sends a serious message to the rest of college basketball.
