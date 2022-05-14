Owensboro Catholic is a heavy favorite to move through the 3rd Region and beyond in the high school baseball postseason.

The Aces have to start that journey by winning the first game, which is the opener of the 9th District Tournament on Saturday at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.

Catholic will take on Owensboro in the first round, now scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Daviess County will meet Apollo at 11 a.m. to open the tournament.

The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Aces are No. 5 in the state in the latest PBR/KHSBCA Power 25. They are a veteran, talented group that is 25-4 and hasn’t lost in the 3rd Region this season. The Aces have won 10 straight games.

“We’ve been very mature in our approach so far to the season,” said Catholic coach Jody Hamilton, who has coached teams to two high school baseball state championships in Kentucky. “There’s not been many distractions that’s hindered the process. We worked really hard in the offseason on all facets of the game trying to prepare for situations that may arise.”

Catholic has five hitters averaging .329 or better, led by Luke Evans at .500 with 26 RBIs, six triples, three home runs and 32 stolen bases. The Aces have hit up and down the lineup, with five players collecting at least 22 RBIs. Braden Mundy is batting .438.

“A lot of people have played and contributed in significant ways” Hamilton said.

Four pitchers have logged between 28 and 33 innings, with E Munsey leading that group in ERA at 0.99. Alex Castlen has a 1.52 ERA and has struck out 35 batters.

Owensboro has a lot of young players all over the field and is 13-16.

“We’ve definitely matured throughout the year, but with a group so young you battle the up and down constantly,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “Younger, less mature players typically live and die with their previous results, instead of focusing on the next pitch. As the season has progressed, we’ve been a bit more consistent with playing pitch by pitch and competing in the moment.”

The coach is in his first year at OHS, but Fiorella has plenty of experience against top competition coming from Male in Louisville. Catholic will be a major challenge for the young Red Devils.

“Against advanced offenses, your pitchers have to be able to locate the fastball and mix in off-speed,” Fiorella said. “If you can accomplish that, obviously a clean defensive game is important. For us to compete at our highest levels, with top programs, free passes are a killer. Offensively, against teams like Owensboro Catholic, you have to be ready to hit early. They throw a lot of strikes and they work all around the plate.”

Eli Hampton leads OHS with a .467 batting average, 21 RBIs, 11 doubles and six home runs. Hampton is an 8th grader. Blake Kimbrell has a team-high 29 RBIs. Kimbrell is a freshman. Cayden Ray is batting .341. Ray is a freshman.

Five OHS pitchers have thrown between 20 and 26 innings. Trevor DeLacey has a 2.70 ERA among that group.

In Daviess County and Apollo there are two teams that are close in records, but DC won both regular-season meetings, including 7-6 the last time they played on April 29.

DC is 21-8. Apollo is 19-12.

The Panthers went 9-2 down the stretch.

“I think we have been playing pretty well,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “We have swung the bats pretty well as of late.”

Cason Troutman leads a strong and balanced batting lineup for the Panthers at .451 and 15 doubles. Decker Renfrow is right there at .448. Layton Huskisson has accounted for 39 RBIs. There are five DC batters hitting better than .300 and two more are at .299 and .297. Owen Payne has hit five home runs to lead the team.

Jackson Loucks has pitched 33 innings and gone 3-1 with a 4.03 ERA. Loucks is one of four DC pitchers with a 3-1 record.

“We want to attack the strike zone and limit free bases,” Clay said.

Apollo will be looking to play with a singular focus to keep its season going.

When we’ve played well this year, we’ve fed off the energy of our team,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “We had 21 individuals with one thing on our collective mind, and every single player was committed to a singular, common goal. When we’ve been successful, it has been apparent that we were playing for each other.”

Harrison Bowman leads the Eagles with a .478 batting average, 22 RBIs, eight doubles and five home runs, both team highs. Dayton Brown is hitting .404.

Noah Cook has pitched 43 innings and has a 2.73 ERA with 70 strikeouts.

10th District

Muhlenberg County (10-18) faces host McLean County (9-16) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The winner plays Ohio County (14-12) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

11th District

Hancock County (14-10) faces host Breckinridge County (17-13) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The winner meets Meade County (16-13) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

12th District

Grayson County (7-16) will meet host Edmonson County (14-12) on Monday at 5 p.m. Butler County (11-12) will meet Whitesville Trinity (7-18) in the second game Monday at 7:30 p.m. The championship game will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.