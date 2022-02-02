Kentucky doesn’t want to lose focus now as the college basketball season turns toward a long run of conference games in February.
Coming off a monumentally dominant victory at Kansas, and facing an opponent that it beat easily before settling for a 12-point margin, UK might think it has arrived with a No. 5 ranking after the 80-62 win at Allen Fieldhouse.
That feeling might lead to UK overlooking a visit from woeful Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
It is also highly unlikely anything like that will happen to the Wildcats, according to assistant coach Chin Coleman.
“I personally texted a couple of the guys right after and the next day, so we can defend against any letdowns,” Coleman said in a Zoom conference Tuesday. “I told them we didn’t come this far just to come this far. We came this far to go further. We are going to defend against having any letdowns, Coach Calipari is not going to let that happen.”
Kentucky is 17-4, 6-2 in the SEC, and it definitely stamped itself a national championship contender with the big win at Kansas.
The Wildcats know they need to keep winning to build a resume for a high NCAA Tournament seeding.
Coleman knows that the chemistry in the locker room is one of the strong points of this team.
“Our guys all like to each other,” Coleman said. “They like to be around each other. They like to compete with each other. When you got a locker room that’s bought in it’s fun to coach. That’s why our practices are really good.”
And that starts with Wednesday’s home game against Vanderbilt, a team that the Cats beat earlier this season 78-66.
However, it was not a game that left a good taste in the mouth of UK head coach John Calipari.
The Cats built a double-digit lead in the first half and extended it to 28 points in the second half. However, the Cats did not score over the final 6:14 of the game, allowing Vandy to close the contest on a 16-0 run that made the final margin just 12.
Kentucky got 30 points and 13 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe in the game, while freshman TyTy Washington Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Cats played the game without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who was injured a week earlier at LSU.
“That we were going to continue to try to be better and get better because we can. I mean we’re not where we need to be at this point, we played an unbelievable game our guys bought in they played, they followed the game plan. And let’s see if we can do that again and again and again and again, that’s always the challenge is to see how great we can become.”
Keion Brooks Jr., took a big step in showing how important he can be for the Wildcats over the rest of the season with his performance at Kansas.
Brooks had a career-high 27 points and added eight rebounds in the win at No. 5 Kansas. Brooks was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points per game in two wins last week. He’s the fourth different UK player to earn a weekly honor this season.
Brooks became the fourth different UK player to score at least 25 pointsin a game this season. Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler have also achieved the feat.
Vandy is 11-9 overall, 3-5 in league play, and is coming off an 85-77 home win over Georgia on Saturday. The Commodores actually have a better record away home this season. VU is 5-3 away from Memorial Gymnasium, including 4-3 in true road games.
Stopping Vanderbilt starts with stopping Scotty Pippen Jr., something the Cats did not do in the first game. Pippen had a game-high 32 points when the teams met in Nashville last month. Pippen is the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game. In addition to his shooting prowess, Pippen does a great job drawing fouls and is third in the nation in free-throw attempts (142).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.