The University of Kentucky has established itself as a force at the top of college basketball this season.
UK is No. 5 in the latest AP poll, No. 4 in the NET rankings, No. 3 in KenPom.
It is a multi-faceted scoring team that has the best rebounder in the country and can guard at a top-10 level.
“We’ve established who we are, we’ve established we’re one of the better teams,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday via Zoom. “Now let’s see if we can improve on it, practice and prepare like we’re never satisfied.”
Now, with Florida coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday, the Wildcats are in the fine-tuning phase of a season where they are playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
UK is 20-4, 9-2 in the SEC. UK and Florida (16-8, 6-5) will tip off at 3 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats will try to win their sixth straight after claiming two straight road wins heading into this matchup.
“Everything we do is geared toward March,” Calipari said. “We want to play hard games, we want to play teams that play different. “
“We’re going to play teams that are going to come out and try to physically manhandle us. Great. You’ve got to play every kind of team so in March, nothing surprises you.”
Getting a more precise handle on performing their roles is now a focus for the Wildcats.
“Fresh minds and fresh legs win at the end of the year,” Calipari said. “We’re not having two-hour film sessions, we’re not having four-hour practices. We’re just trying to get sharper, more disciplined, most of that is mental.”
Those fresh minds and fresh legs are coming from a variety of players as UK heads toward its last seven games of the regular season. They all seem focused on making each other better, and they all understand how to make the team improve.
“How good can we get? … We’ve got a team full of guys who are absolutely playing for each other,” Calipari said. “We’re trying to be a machine.”
Kellan Grady’s age and experience give him an eye for understanding how a team’s makeup can play to individuals’ strengths.
“I think we’ve got a very complete team,” Grady said. “And I think the biggest thing for us — and often times leads to a great team — is (UK is) a team where everyone knows their role. I think we’ve done an exceptional job at that.”
At the top of Florida’s stat chart this season is 6-foot-11 forward Colin Castleton, who leads the team with 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Guards Tyree Appleby and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. each average more than 10 points per game.
Florida has an interesting offensive combination, as the Gators rank in the top 25 nationally in 3-point attempts and free-throw attempts. The Gators have been a big-play unit on defense, ranking 10th nationally in blocked shots per game (5.7) and 21st in the country in steals per game (9).
