There is a break in games until Tuesday for the University of Kentucky, and coach John Calipari thinks it’s good timing considering injury/sickness issues that have affected the team recently.
“We are so beat up and sick, thank goodness we’re not playing,” Calipari said in a scheduled meeting with the media Thursday. “I got the sniffles and I have a little, you know, nasal, chest. I worked out today, just trying to see if maybe that will make me feel better.
“But we’ve had one with mono, one with strep throat. Probably can’t give all of it, but you have guys (sick). Today’s practice will probably have seven players there and like two managers. Now we have a little time. OK, that’s great. Now I got seven guys in practice. So, we have time but no players. The coaches are getting good at this stuff, but the guys aren’t here. So, we got work to do.”
Calipari has been a noted germaphobe during his career, and particularly in the time of COVID-19. The team was able to dodge sickness on a major level last season, but different injuries and ailments have caught up with UK early this season.
Calipari canceled a visit he was going to make because he was under the weather.
“I was supposed to go — and you know I travel if I need to go see a kid, I’ll go — I canceled today for the first time in as long as I can remember,” Calipari said. “Only because I don’t want to get worn out and then maybe catch something more than I have. Now, I would never think that way. I would go sick. I would go coughing. I would just go. But, I think all that we’re going through, you start approaching things a little different. We are sanitizing everything in the path of our team. The lodge, the bathrooms, the common areas, the balls, the weight room. And we’re sick.”
UK has had Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware on the sidelines for extended periods of time, along with Davion Mintz, because of illness or injuries.
When the Wildcats return to the floor against Southern on Tuesday at Rupp Arena, it will be the start of the inaugural Unity Series between the Kentucky men’s basketball team and members from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
The 6 p.m. CT game will be the first in five consecutive seasons of matchups against institutions from the SWAC — which is made up of historically black college and universities — but the game is just one piece of the annual meetings. The games will seek to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.
This year’s programming features several events that will provide educational opportunities for the teams and students at the two institutions, networking opportunities and community engagement.
“I am really proud of our leadership for identifying an opportunity to take what we do on the basketball court and leverage it into an annual weeklong event that will have a major impact on HBCUs and their students,” Calipari said. “My hope is this event not only opens the door for opportunities for students at HBCUs, but that others at our school and across the country will take advantage of the educational opportunities that we will put together to continue the meaningful conversations and changes that have taken place over the last year.”
The week will begin with a joint trip to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati. Players, coaches and staff from both UK and Southern will meet at the Freedom Museum and receive an educational orientation and guided tour.
The museum was established in 2004 to reveal stories of freedom’s heroes — from the era of the Underground Railroad to contemporary times — and to challenge and inspire people to take courageous steps for freedom.
On Monday, the UK Healthcare John Calipari Show will feature Southern head coach and UK Athletics Hall of Famer Sean Woods alongside Calipari.
