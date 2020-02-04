LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas, 69-58, on Monday night.
Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12), who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State.
Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5), who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.
No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 65
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State.
MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12), who are off to the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.
Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats (9-13, 2-7), who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.
No. 8 Florida State 65,
North Carolina 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina.
RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles (19-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved within a win of their best-ever start in league play. Florida State opened 10-2 in ACC play in 2011-12.
Florida State has won 19 straight home games — 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.
Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC (10-12, 3-8). The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds. He shot 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.
