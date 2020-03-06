COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63 on Thursday night.
E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
No. 5 San Diego STate 73, Air Force 60
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the fifth-ranked Aztecs (29-1) rallied for a win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament.
AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), whicy advanced by beating Fresno State on Wednesday.
UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71
STORRS, Conn. — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference) beat No. 21 Houston.
Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5).
No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) beat Nebraska on a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.
Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.
Eastern Kentucky 58, Tennessee State 48
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jomaru Brown scored 12 points, Ty Taylor added 11 and No. 4-seed Eastern Kentucky used a big second-half run to beat No. 5-seed Tennessee State in a quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
The Colonels, who are making their first OVC tournament appearance since 2015, face the No. 1-seed Belmont Bruins (24-7) in a semifinal on Friday.
