Cali Nolot scored 21 points to drive Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team to a 93-85 victory over visiting Ohio Dominican in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan improved to 11-4 overall and within the G-MAC.
KWC overcame a strong first half by Ohio Dominican, which jumped out to a 27-18 first-period lead and still held a 48-41 advantage by intermission.
Wesleyan’s superior depth over the final 20 minutes proved vital, however, as KWC outscored Ohio Dominican 52-37 in the second half.
Tahlia Walton came off the bench to make 9-of-13 field goals and score 18 points for KWC, which also got 13 points and six assists from reserve Leah Richardson. Nolot and Walton each grabbed six rebounds, and Shaylee McDonald dished four assists.
Angela Troyer was outstanding for Ohio Dominican (10-5, 10-5 G-MAC), finishing with a game-best 32 points and making 7-of-10 shots from 3-point range. Kennedy Schlabach added 19 points.
KWC shot 54% from the floor, including 35% from distance, and made 16-of-21 free throws for 76%. Wesleyan outrebounded Ohio Dominican by a 36-18 margin and KWC’s bench outscored Ohio Dominican’s by a whopping 46-6.
Ohio Dominican also shot well, making 52% from the field, including 13-of-27 from 3-point range (48%), and was 10-of-11 from the foul stripe for 91%.
KWC visits Tiffin on Thursday.
OHIO DOMINICAN 85
Troyer 32, Schlabach 19, Stare 13, Fox 9, Kern 6, Mershimer 6.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 93
Nolot 21, Walton 18, L. Richardson 13, Clifford 9, Hoosier 7, McDonald 7, Duncan 6, Barga 4, Johnson 4, Conley 4.
