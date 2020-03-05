NEWARK, N.J. — Saddiq Bey scored 20 points and No. 14 Villanova overcame some late free-throw shooting woes to prevent No. 8 Seton Hall from clinching the Big East regular-season title with a 79-77 victory on Wednesday night.
Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels added 19 points apiece and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats (23-8, 12-5) opened the possibility of the league having a three-way tie for first place.
Collin Gillespie added 12 points for Villanova, which kept the game close by missing seven free throws in the final 1:03.
Sandro Mamukelashvili led Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points with 14 rebounds, leading top-ranked Kansas (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU (16-14, 7-10), sending him pass Dick O’Neal and Carven Holcombe and into third place in school history with 1,744 career points.
No. 3 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57KINGSTON, R.I. — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) on Wednesday night to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win.
Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5) has lost four of six after running off a 10-game winning streak.
No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge as No. 7 Florida State (25-5, 15-4) beat Notre Dame to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title.
Prentiss Hubb’s half-court heave for the Fighting Irish as time expired kissed off the back iron. Hubb led Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10) with 24 points.
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
OMAHA, Neb. — Mitch Ballock made a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and No. 11 Creighton 23-7, 12-5 Big East) blitz Georgetown.
Georgetown (15-15, 5-12) lost its fifth straight. The Hoyas were without their top two scorers. Omer Yurtseven was out a third straight game with an ankle injury. Mac McClung missed his fourth in a row with a foot injury.
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
AUBURN, Ala. — Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M (15-14, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn.
Samir Doughty scored 25 points for the Tigers (25-5, 12-5 Southeastern Conference), who wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line.
No. 22 Virginia 56, Miami 44
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin and No. 22 Virginia (22-7, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Miami.
Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.
NO. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
MADISON, Wis. — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) pulled away from the Wildcats.
Northwestern fell to 7-22, 2-17.
