The Western Kentucky basketball team is rolling quite well these days at 13-4 overall, 6-2 in Conference USA, and winners of four consecutive league rivalry games against Marshall and Middle Tennessee.

The momentum generated by WKU, however, will not be on display this weekend in E.A. Diddle Arena. Two home games against Old Dominion, coached by former Apollo High School star Jeff Jones, have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the ODU program.

Currently, the Hilltoppers are not scheduled to be back on the hardwood until Feb. 5-6 when they visit Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

Nonetheless, news out of Bowling Green is still being made for a Hilltopper program on the cusp of the national limelight thanks to 6-foot-11, 235-pound junior All-American candidate Charles Bassey.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced that Bassey is one of 15 members of the watch list for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor, and anyone who has watched Bassey play is not surprised by this in the least.

The congenial young man from Lagos, Nigeria can play — and he has the neon light-like numbers to prove it.

As of Wednesday, Bassey led the nation in total blocks (55), total rebounds (195), and double-doubles (11). He also ranked second in blocks per game (3.4) and defensive rebounds per game (8.3), while ranking third in total rebounds per game (12.2).

For the season, Bassey is averaging 17.8 points, and he’s one of just two players in the country with multiple games of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks — and the only one with three such games. Bassey, in fact, is the only player nationally since at least 2010 to have three games in a season with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

Bassey has produced his nation-leading defensive stats against top competition. As of Wednesday, Western’s non-conference strength of schedule was ranked No. 16 by NET.

Moreover, in four games against the likes of West Virginia, Louisville, Alabama, and Memphis, Bassey averaged 19 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks.

Already, Bassey has been named to the National Player of the Year midseason watch lists for the John Wooden Award and the Lute Olson Award, in addition to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Six times Bassey has been lauded as C-USA Player of the Week, tying former Cincinnati star and longtime NBA player Kenyon Martin for the most ever in a single season.

All of this after losing most of his sophomore season due to a severe leg injury suffered in the Hilltoppers’ 86-79 overtime conquest of Arkansas on Dec. 7, 2019, in Diddle Arena.

Know this: Bassey not only made a complete comeback from his injury, but he also returned to the hardwood a markedly more complete basketball player — better than ever, to be sure.

And of course, Western is hoping to ride his broad shoulders all the way to the NCAA Tournament, where Bassey would have the opportunity to display his immense talents for all the world to see.

Stay tuned.