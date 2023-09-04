OHS coach Jay Fallin was impressed with how well the offensive line worked together, and how much hard ground gaining was done by running backs Evan Hampton and Deion Winstead.
He heard the overall offensive numbers and the rushing numbers from Owensboro’s 50-7 win over Daviess County on Friday out on the Reid Stadium turf a few minutes after OHS broke its postgame huddle.
Rushing yards were 394. Passing yards from Trevor DeLacey were 101. OHS total offense was 495 yards.
“You can’t be disappointed in that,” Fallin said.
Evan Hampton went for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. That worked out to 13 yards per carry, and Hampton broke a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Deion Winstead was major carrying the ball also, picking up 137 yards with two touchdowns, also on 17 carries.
Hampton and Winstead were of course praising their offensive linemen.
“They did an outstanding job,” Winstead said. “It was wide open. That’s what we worked on throughout practices, getting those holes open.”
It’s much easier to find open running lanes when the backs have clear space almost as soon as they hit the line of scrimmage.
“I felt like when we got in open space we could use our talent and ability to put ourselves in the best position to score,” Hampton said.
The OHS offensive line, left to right, includes Andrew Diebel, Jakoven Curry, Jakson Lindsey, Jerrick Williams, and Andrew Johnson. Lindsey is the center, Williams is right guard, and they are both seniors.
More from this section
“Me and Jaks are a good combo,” Williams said. “We went out, did the game plan. It was a much-needed win. We’re going to get back Monday, watch film, learn from it, get better.”
It was the first win in the first three games of the season for OHS, which opened with losses to Christian Academy-Louisville, the defending Class 3-A state champion, and Bowling Green, which played in last year’s Class 5-A state championship game.
This was the first time this season where the offensive line felt like it connected on the field.
“I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage,” Lindsey said. “The O line did their part, the running backs did their part. We got a bunch of yards.”
Lindsey is 6-foot-4½, 276 pounds. Williams is 6-foot, 273 pounds.
There were some learning points for the Red Devils in those first two games.
“Don’t hit the panic button when things go wrong,” Lindsey said. “Slow things down, trust your game plan, and things will go your way. I’m proud of the whole team.”
“Believe in your teammates,” Williams said was a major lesson from the first two games. “In past games we haven’t meshed together. Tonight I felt like we showed what we can do. I think we’re going to keep building on that. I’m proud of the big boys up front.”
Fallin knows the team is just beginning to find ways to improve. OHS will have another challenge Friday when it hosts Owensboro Catholic, which is 3-0 and scoring a lot of points.
“We’ve still got to clean up some mistakes,” Fallin said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up before we can win big ballgames. We’ve got to stop using the excuse we’re young, that’s got to go out the window.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.