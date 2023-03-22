The Kentucky football team is back on the practice field this week after taking last week off for spring break, and the media got its first look Tuesday at the 2023 Wildcats in action.
The two-hour practice gave perspective on some of the team’s new philosophies, an idea of how the depth chart is shaping up, position changes and a look at some returning players who have made major improvements throughout the offseason.
It was the first of two open practices UK will hold this offseason, with the next being Saturday, April 1. The annual spring game was canceled due to a turf replacement project at Kroger Field.
Some notable headlines from Tuesday were that Barion Brown looked even faster than his 2022 self, the team debuted its new look defensive front with Deone Walker and Keeshawn Silver playing next to one another, and safety Jordan Lovett had a great practice defending the tight ends.
Here are some other key observations, players that impressed, some position changes to note and other noteworthy news and notes from the first open practice of Mark Stoops’ 11th season as UK head coach.
Devin Leary’s accuracy off the chartsTwo weeks ago, UK wide receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown raved about the touch new Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary had on his passes.
Tuesday, that touch and his impressive accuracy were on full display.
The ball hardly touched the ground when Leary stepped back to throw, with only a few drops, including one by Tayvion Robinson and one interception.
“Extremely,” Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen said when asked about Leary’s accuracy after practice.
Leary fired both a perfect deep ball and back shoulder fade to Brown, completing several passes including to Brandon White, Key and Khamari Anderson through tight windows. Leary also completed passes to his check downs when nothing was open downfield, an area where former quarterback Will Levis struggled.
“For the most part, he really prides himself on taking care of the football,” Coen said. “Taking check downs, slightly moving in the pocket and finding his outlets. He does a nice job of playing on schedule, playing on time. He understands the rhythm. He understands the pocket. He does a great job.”
There were some questions as to if Leary, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle last October, would be ready for spring practice. Not only did he perform well Tuesday, but he was a full participant in practice.
“I’m in great shape right now. My arm feels really, really good,” Leary said after practice. “Every single day, I’m just blessed to be back on my feet, my arm back healthy, being able to throw the ball with ease.”
Jager Burton working at centerLast season, Kentucky opted to move 2021 Mid-Season All-American guard Eli Cox from guard to center in an attempt to replace third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick Luke Fortner.
Cox’s year at center featured mixed results, and it was clear that his primary position was indeed guard. Thus, UK is working last year’s starting left guard, sophomore Jager Burton, at center.
Burton took all the first-team center reps during Tuesday’s practice and has primarily focused on learning the position throughout the team’s first five spring practices.
“I’ve really loved it so far just being able to be more versatile,” Burton said. “Obviously, I played guard last year and then tackle in high school. So being able to add the fifth position, obviously, I feel like center is probably the hardest one. Just because you know, you got to help people with calls, you got to make a snap, and you got to do what you got to do to. So it’s been fun.”
Burton has been able to lean on the advice of Cox, former UK center and now graduate assistant Drake Jackson, and Fortner, whose been in the building working out in recent weeks, but there have also been some moments where he was intentionally not given any advice to learn on the fly.
“If Eli and (Kenneth) Horsey help me with everything, how would I learn it? Whenever you get thrown in the water or get thrown on the bike with no training wheels, you’re either gonna learn or fall,” Burton said. “I’ve fallen on a few times and I’ve learned from those and just keep getting better.”
The adjustment has been challenging so far for Burton, who has made some expected mistakes, but Tuesday’s practice featured just one visibly bad snap.
“He’s doing some good things,” Coen said. “It’s really hard to jump in and play center, right? You literally touch the football every play as an offensive lineman and that’s not easy to do when you’ve never touched the ball. So just snapping, the cadence, timing it up, and then having to go block and work your responsibility. That’s not easy to do.”
Brandon White and Khamari Anderson impress
A pair of young skill players made positive impressions Tuesday as redshirt freshman wide receiver Brandon White and tight end Khamari Anderson made plays with Leary under center.
White made several catches in the middle of the field, including grabbing some passes thrown into tight windows. The 5-foot-9 wideout also showed off his speed with a cut that broke him free for a catch working against safety Zion Childress.
“B-White has taken a huge step from last year from what I’ve seen,” Leary said. “Coming in, coach Woody [Scott Woodward] always told me how talented he was, but it was just more so the mental aspect, but he’s grown in that area.” He’s really studying the playbook, he’s really trying to watch extra film, come up here late at night after class.
You could see clearly how talented he is. He’s one of those guys that plays with an edge and I just think he’s just gonna keep getting better.”
Anderson, a freshman early enrollee, rotated at the starting tight end spot with Izayah Cummings, as Brenden Bates, Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus are all out recovering from injuries this spring.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Detroit native moved fluidly, looked strong and made a few receptions working with the first-team offense.
“I like Khamari Anderson as a young kid,” Coen said. “He’s got some tools. In terms of his size, he doesn’t look like a kid that should be a senior in high school still right now so excited about his development and growth.”
QB depth chart taking shape
One of the biggest roster battles taking place this spring is the backup quarterback competition.
All three of Levis’ backups from last season are back, including Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade, who made starts last season.
If Tuesday’s practice was any indication, Sheron would currently be the leader of the pack. The redshirt sophomore from Somerset took all of UK’s second-team reps, having a mostly solid practice outside of a late interception grabbed by Tyreese Fearbry.
Deuce Hogan, who made two appearances but did not start any games last season, took the third-team reps, while Wade, who started UK’s 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl, took the fourth-team reps.
Dayton transfer and preferred walk-on Shane Hamm did not take any reps during team drills.
Maxwell Hairston getting starting corner reps
Defensive coordinator Brad White made it clear no starting cornerback jobs have been won, and likely none will be until right before the start of the season.
However, at outside corner Tuesday, it was sophomore Maxwell Hairston and junior Andru Phillips who got the first-team reps at boundary corner, while Alex Afari worked in the nickel, Jordan Robinson and JQ Hardaway played on the second team, and Ohio State transfer Jantzen Dunn worked with the third-team.
Hairston, who played in 12 games but in a very limited role on UK’s defense, was the most impressive corner at Tuesday’s practice.
The 6-foot-1 Michigan native intercepted Leary and had a long return, nearly picked off Sheron as he dropped what would’ve been his second pick of the day, and locked up Key on a route running step for step with the stud sophomore.
Inside linebacker depth might be neededKentucky has two quality starting inside linebackers returning in junior Trevin Wallace and senior D’Eryk Jackson. But behind them, there are serious questions about depth.
“That’s something that we’ve got to build like that is that is a big question mark,” Defensive Coordinator Brad White said. “Those two (Wallace and Jackson) played well for us, but they both know that they can play so much better than they played, and again, consistency is important.
“That’s one room that we’re going to have to build that depth and we’re going to have to build consistent run fits, pass drops, everything. There’s so much we put on those guys and obviously, we’ve lost thousands of snaps out of that room. But I like the way they’re progressing so far through the first three practices and we were going to need all 15 (practices) of them.”
Wallace and Jackson took the first-team reps Tuesday, but the second-team featured a walk-on in Londyn Craft, who is listed as a defensive back and Luke Fulton, who has played mostly in a special teams role since arriving in Lexington.
Martez Thrower, a former three-star and key special teamer, was getting third-team reps with walk-on Jase Bruner.
Don’t be surprised if inside linebackers coach Mike Stoops, White and company decide to add another piece to its inside linebacker puzzle through the transfer portal in the event an injury occurs.
Intense special teams practice
Between poor snaps and missed kicks, last season was a disaster for Kentucky’s special teams unit.
The poor performance led to the hire of Jay Boulware as the team’s special teams coordinator. With Boulware now in town, the Cats are doing more special teams work than ever seen in other Stoops-era open practices.
Boulware had the team start practice with 10 live kicks, followed by gunner and punt return drills.
In the kicking game, Chance Poore attempted each live field goal and extra point attempt, and returner Clay Perry served as the long snapper. There were not any poor snaps or major errors made by the unit that were visible.
