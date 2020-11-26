FIRST TEAM
Quarterback
Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro, 6-4, 200, Jr.
Wimsatt threw for 1,470 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, and added 308 yards and 6 TDs on the ground. “Gavin is a generational talent at the quarterback position,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “A true dual-threat QB; a refined pocket passer who can make any pass look effortless and is equally dangerous when he pulls the ball down and takes off. He possesses a combination of size, skill, athleticism and intelligence that makes him nearly impossible for opposing defenses to defend.”
Running backs
Q’Daryius Jennings
Ohio County, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Jennings had another outstanding season for the Eagles, racking up 982 yards and 8 touchdowns on 128 rushing attempts — good for 122.8 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 91 yards and two scores, and even had one passing TD. Jennings was a bright spot for first-year coach Josh Monin’s Ohio County squad. “Q is pretty awesome coming out of the backfield,” Monin said.
Bryson Parm
Daviess County, 5-11, 185, So.
Parm rushed for 975 yards and 12 touchdowns, and added one TD reception in the regular season. “Bryson really took to the spotlight this year with amassing over 1,000 yards in just eight games for the Panthers,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. ”He is a dynamic back with incredible vision and patience. He makes some of the most electric cuts and is only starting to develop his craft. He continues to improve in his catching and blocking and looks to only get better next year.”
Harold Patterson
Apollo, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Patterson helped spearhead Apollo’s potent rushing attack. He ran for 877 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. He also had one receiving TD during the regular season. Rounding out his high school playing career, Patterson was instrumental in guiding the Eagles to a winning record under first-year coach John Edge. “Harold is a playmaker,” Edge said. “It’s that simple. When he gets the ball he can score from anywhere.”
Offensive linemen
Parker Bates
Apollo, 6-5, 300, Sr.
An essential member of the Eagles’ offensive line, Bates was a key piece of the rushing attack under first-year coach John Edge. He was vital in Apollo’s 4-3 season. “He’s a smart and physical player that has taken his abilities to another level this year,” Edge said. “Parker is a coach’s son, and he has been around the game for a long time. He understands offensive line play well.”
Cade Crume
Apollo, 6-4, 260, Sr.
Crume carved out running room regularly for Apollo’s run-first offense. His initiative was key as a senior member of the team. His consistency helped position Apollo as a winning team over the course of the regular season. “He is another coach’s son who is very smart and physical,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “One thing about Cade is he holds himself and others accountable. I love that in a leader.”
Justin Millay
Owensboro, 6-5, 270, Sr.
Millay helped pave the way up front for the Red Devils in an undefeated regular season. “Justin’s size, athleticism, strength and knowledge of the game make him an outstanding left tackle,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “He is highly effective in both run-blocking and pass protection. He is an old-school tough-nosed player who practices and plays with a chip on his shoulder. He does not back down from competition and plays his best games against top-level defensive linemen.”
Jon Nalley
Daviess County, 6-7, 302 Sr.
Nalley was a force for the Panthers, closing his career as “one of the top offensive lineman to ever play at Daviess County and possibly one of the top lineman to ever come out of Owensboro,” said DC coach Matt Brannon. “He started 43 consecutive games as a Panther without ever allowing a sack in his career. He also helped pace dynamic offenses over the past four years that included three 1,000 yard rushers, two 1,000 yard receivers and a 4,000 yard passer.”
Logan Weedman
Apollo, 6-6, 280, Sr.
Weedman’s impressive size and strength was a crucial part of the success the Eagles’ offense sustained this season. Behind Weedman and Apollo’s heralded offensive line, Eagles rushed for 245 yards per game. “Logan is a strong kid and did a great job on the offensive line,” Apollo coach John Edge said of the Division I Tennessee Tech commit. “He will play offensive line in college. Another smart offensive line player for us.”
Wide receivers
Braden Mundy
Owensboro Catholic, 5-11, 205, Jr.
Mundy did a little bit of everything for the Aces this season. He led Catholic with 31 receptions, 437 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed 53 times for 383 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to serving as the Aces’ primary special teams returner. “Braden is a special athlete that has lined up all over the field this season,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He is a matchup nightmare for our opponents.”
Treyvon Tinsley
Owensboro, 6-0, 162, Sr.
Tinsely hauled in 23 receptions for 323 yards and six touchdowns. “The all-time leader in TD receptions at Owensboro, he has been a threat to score on every play since he was a sophomore,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “He has a full skill set at wide receiver; his route-running, adjusting to the ball in the air, stalk-blocking are all outstanding. Opposing defensive coaches have to be aware of where Trey is on every play and game plan to try to contain him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.