The Owensboro Figure Skating Club has a long history, going back to when the Owensboro Ice Rink existed next to the Sportscenter.
Now, the Edge Ice Center is home for the OFSC and Owensboro Youth Hockey, along with community open skating. OFSC is hosting the 11th annual Living on the Edge ISI Invitational Team Competition this weekend. Short programs for younger and inexperienced skaters were held late morning-Saturday. The free admission event runs from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
OFSC had 20 competitors, and there were 50 others representing several teams, including from Bloomington, Indiana, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Newark, Ohio.
”We have a pre-Alpha who is young, we have a couple of freestyle 4s and an adult skater. We have several teenagers who are in freestyle 5, but they compete in 4,” said Ashley Harley, president of OFSC, of the team’s competitors.
Katrina Erickson, the adult skater for OFSC, was in her first competition Saturday. Her son, Arza, was also in his first competition, although he is also on the OYH U8 travel team. Katrina’s daughter, Kenzi, was in her second figure skating competition.
”I was very nervous, but I was more nervous for my son; my daughter competed at Huntsville (Alabama) and did pretty well,” Katrina said. “Being a mom, working full time, I needed something to do for myself. We were at the rink, and I figured if I was at the rink, why not put on skates. I actually started taking lessons in January. We spend five or six days at the rink most weeks. I decided to join in. Sunday we’re doing the family competition.”
Kenzi will be the flamingo dancer, Arza will be the matador, and Katrina will be the bull, Katrina said of the performance.
The kids started taking lessons in 2021. Arza has played hockey and taken figure skating lessons because of the overlap between the two sports.
”To be a good hockey player you have to know how to skate properly,” Katrina said. “His grandmother (dad’s mom) was a figure skating person in Canada, competed at fairly-high levels, was a coach. She really encouraged my son to continue figure skating. Now that hockey is over, he came over to figure to compete as well.”
Barbara is the grandmother, and Aaron is the dad and Katrina’s husband. Katrina is a physician in southern Indiana.
Harley’s daughter, Brooke, has skated for 10 years and been in OFSC for five or six years. Brooke was one of the 12 competitors from OFSC to help the team finish fourth in the recent ISI Winter Classic National Competition in Huntsville, Alabama. OFSC earned 11 first-place ribbons and 11 second-place ribbons. There were 12 teams and 227 competitors.”
There were some amazing skaters there,” Ashley Harley said of the national competition. “We wanted the team to experience something like this. Nationals aren’t always somewhere we can travel to. It took us like 41/2 hours to get there. We did not expect to place at all, let alone fourth. We were very pleased. A couple of girls skated for the very first time down there, they had never competed before. They did great. All of our girls did really good.”Now we’re planning to go next year in Orlando, Florida. We’ve got a ton of fundraising to do to get us there.”
Coaches for OFSC are Kerry Bodenheimer, Jessica Weafer and Maggie Triplett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.