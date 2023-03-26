The Owensboro Figure Skating Club has a long history, going back to when the Owensboro Ice Rink existed next to the Sportscenter.

Now, the Edge Ice Center is home for the OFSC and Owensboro Youth Hockey, along with community open skating. OFSC is hosting the 11th annual Living on the Edge ISI Invitational Team Competition this weekend. Short programs for younger and inexperienced skaters were held late morning-Saturday. The free admission event runs from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

