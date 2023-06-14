Injury feature

Dr. Justis Stolz, sports medicine specialist with Owensboro Health, examines a young patient.

 Owensboro Health

Some of the most famous professional athletes in the world have received platelet-rich plasma injections to shorten recovery time from injuries and extend their careers, and now that same technology is available for the general public in Owensboro.

Championship-level athletes like Kobe Bryant, Ray Lewis, Tiger Woods, Joey Votto and even an Owensboro legend, the late Nicky Hayden, received injections to help with injuries and ailments over the years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.