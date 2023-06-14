Some of the most famous professional athletes in the world have received platelet-rich plasma injections to shorten recovery time from injuries and extend their careers, and now that same technology is available for the general public in Owensboro.
Championship-level athletes like Kobe Bryant, Ray Lewis, Tiger Woods, Joey Votto and even an Owensboro legend, the late Nicky Hayden, received injections to help with injuries and ailments over the years.
Though the science around PRP is still developing, according to Dr. Justis Stolz, a sports medicine specialist with Owensboro Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, it’s a viable route in regenerative sports medicine.
“The fun thing about PRP is that it’s so new that people are kind of trying it all over and seeing what works,” he said. “As other places try it, work on it — big university centers like Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan, the Andrews Institute down in Alabama — as places like that start to do more PRP, we get more information.
“Right now, I typically use it for joints that haven’t responded to other treatment modalities or for patients who aren’t able to do steroids. There’s some information out right now in the literature that says PRP can be better than steroids in some situations, as far as joints go. I use it a lot for muscle injuries, like hamstring or quad muscle injuries that need a little bit of help with recovery. That’s based purely off of what a lot of professional sports medicine doctors are doing and a lot of doctors I’ve talked to.”
So, how does it work?
Once a patient meets for a consultation and they’re deemed suitable for PRP injections based on a number of criteria — the severity of the injury, the location of the injury, other available options, for example — clinicians will take a blood sample, create a platelet-rich plasma from the blood and inject it back into the patient’s joint, muscle or tendon to accelerate healing, often with the use of ultrasound.
Procedures for PRP injections are available in larger cities like Indianapolis, Nashville and Louisville, but for now Owensboro Health is the only provider in western Kentucky.
Results vary per person and per affected area, but doctors have generally seen positive results.
“It can actually help to augment surgeries,” Stolz said. “We have a few surgeons that do it during the operation and it can help with the specific recoveries. For some patients, it can be the alternative to surgery. There’s professional athletes where they’ll get a hamstring strain and maybe it could mean needing surgery, but they’re in the middle of the season and don’t want to take that break. They can do PRP to get back faster and then hopefully have a good result.
“There’s been sprinters, NFL players, professional soccer players in the last few years that have had PRP, missed two weeks and then are back.”
That isn’t the case for more serious injuries, though.
“For some patients that we’ve done PRP for in the past, like with patellar tendinopathy, they tend to need a little bit more time since you’re on crutches for a little bit and you’re having to wait before you can get into physical therapy,” Stolz noted. “That’s still going to be part of it. You’re not just going to get PRP and then go back to everything, it typically involves some form of physical therapy and follow-up.”
Age is always a factor, as well.
“If they’re an eighth-grader, it’s probably not the best idea,” Stolz said. “But if they’re a junior in high school that wants to be ready for their senior year, it’s probably a pretty good treatment for them. The athletes that are younger that I’ve done this for have been typically in their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school. A lot of them have collegiate aspirations for wanting to make sure that they’re ready for the field but also recovered by the time they’re ready for college.”
For more information, call Owensboro Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at 270-417-7940.
