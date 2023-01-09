OWESPTS-01-09-23 OHIO BOYS FEATURE dom

Ohio County’s Elijah Decker is shown during action Friday against Daviess County at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Ohio County has more height overall than probably any other boys basketball team in the 3rd Region.

Ohio County has players who can score, pass and defend. The Eagles have fashioned a 13-4 record and are 5-0 in the region. They beat a depleted Daviess County team 65-37 Friday night. They followed that Saturday with a 61-54 loss to West Creek (Tenn.) in Bowling Green.

