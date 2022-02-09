Logan Littleton bowled a 559 for Ohio County in the KHSAA Boys State Singles Championship on Tuesday at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.
Ashton Farris for Ohio County bowled a 470.
BOYS BASKETBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 56 McLEAN COUNTY 51
Jack Payne scored 22 points and Devonte McCampbell added 11 to lift Daviess County at home. Payne made 6-of-8 shots from 3-point range for the Panthers (10-14).
Brady Dame and Jaxon Floyd each scored 15 points for McLean County (14-9).
HANCOCK COUNTY 70 APOLLO 33
Ryan Ogle scored 24 points to lead Hancock County in Hawesville. Kaleb Keown added 16 points and Devyn Powers had 14 for the Hornets (8-15).
Apollo was led by Eli Masterson with 12 points. The Eagles are 2-21.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 52 CHRISTIAN COUNTY 40
Nathan Hernandez scored 15 points to lead Trinity at home. Landon Huff scored 13 points for Trinity (13-10).
Derrell Bateman scored 19 points to lead Christian County.
GIRLS APOLLO 74 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 47
Amaya Curry scored 21 points to lead Apollo to a win in Eagle Arena.
Shelbie Beatty added 20 points and hit five 3s for the E-Gals (13-12). Beatty had four assists, Curry had three steals.
Kennedy Lane had 10 points and KAsia Palmer pulled down 11 rebounds.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 21 points and Sarah-Cate Boggess added 12 points for Muhlenberg (7-13).
OHIO COUNTY 46 GREENWOOD 44
Rain Embry scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double to lead Ohio County at Greenwood.
Camryn Kennedy also scored 14 points and made five steals for the Lady Eagles (11-13).
Leia Trinh scored 26 points for Greenwood.
UNION COUNTY 71 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 47
Cassidy Morris scored 25 points to lead Trinity (8-10). Josie Aull added 11 points for Trinity.
Katelyn Hagan scored 18 points to lead Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.