OHIO COUNTY GOLF

Ohio County’s Jacob Blackburn tees off on No. 1 in the Daviess County Invitational on July 23 at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Ohio County has been chasing Marshall County and Bowling Green most of this boys golf season. The Eagles have a lot of 2nd-place finishes to show for their efforts, but they also know they have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the state.

“It gives us confidence,” said Jacob Blackburn, a senior who is one of the top trio of golfers for the Eagles this season. “Those are the best teams in the state, we’ve gotten very close to beating them a couple of times.”

