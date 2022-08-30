Ohio County has been chasing Marshall County and Bowling Green most of this boys golf season. The Eagles have a lot of 2nd-place finishes to show for their efforts, but they also know they have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the state.
“It gives us confidence,” said Jacob Blackburn, a senior who is one of the top trio of golfers for the Eagles this season. “Those are the best teams in the state, we’ve gotten very close to beating them a couple of times.”
Winning a tournament has been a week-to-week goal for Ohio County, and second primary goal is to beat every team in the region when they are competing against Region 2 teams in invitationals.
“We’ve been able to knock out the secondary goal most of the year,” said Jarod Amos, Ohio County’s boys golf coach. “Our success has been our team depth, what I call our big three, they all average within about 2/10ths of each other (76). Our team depth has really been the secret for us, we don’t have the pressure of having one guy who has to play great. They are all pretty good and close to each other.”
Blackburn, Seth Moore and Matthew Brown are considered interchangeable, according to Amos. Moore has played the 3, but his All-State points lead the team. “The biggest thing I’ve got them doing is playing for the name on the front of the jersey, and that’s really helped us to play good team golf,” Amos said.
Kellen Raymond is a senior who has been in the 4 spot. Shawn Cotton is a freshman who has been in the 5 spot lately.
“I had a good idea we were one of top three schools in the region, I wasn’t sure where would fare across the state,” Amos said. “The kids have found a little success, confidence is a beautiful thing. Now they’re kind of big men on campus around school.”
Right now, Ohio County is looking for a strong finish to the season, playing in the Apollo Invitational and an All-State event in Lexington the weekend before the Region 2 Tournament on Sept. 19 at Madisonville Country Club.
“We’re taking it one at a time,” Amos said. “Our focus is the next tournament, that’s the way we’ve done it all year, we’ve just talked about the next tournament.”
Ohio County has shot a 314 average as a team.
“We all knew we had a good chance this year, but we’ve definitely exceeded expectations,” Blackburn said. “Before the season started our goal for the team score was to be 325. I think our worst team score has been 325. We all just kind of feed off each other, if one of us is doing bad the others will step up.
“I’ve gotten a better mental edge. If I have a bad start I’ve been able to keep it together after that.”
