Ohio County topped McLean County 54-51 in the boys 10th District basketball matchup Friday night at Calhoun.
Elijah Decker led Ohio with 14 points, while Parker Culbertson and Carter Young each added 11 points, and Bo Morse had 10 points. Ohio County is 17-4 on the season.
Gunnar Revelett led McLean County with 17 points, Jaxon Floyd and Brodie Cline each scored 12 points. McLean County is 14-6.
OHIO COUNTY 14 16 13 11 — 54
McLEAN COUNTY 10 16 11 14 — 51
Ohio County (54) — Decker 14, Culbertson 11, Young 11, Morse 10, Kennedy 4, Allen 2, Lindsey 2.
McLean County (51) — Revelett 17, Cline 12, Floyd 12, Lee 5, Scott 3, Taylor 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 59, MEADE COUNTY 45
Kaleb Keown scored 26 points to lead the Hornets to a win in Hawesville.
Evan Ferry and Devyn Powers added 10 points apiece for Hancock County (11-8).
Cade Scott and Garrett Hardesty scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Meade (4-12).
MEADE COUNTY 6 11 13 15 — 45
HANCOCK COUNTY 6 10 21 22 — 59
Meade County (45) — Scott 14, Hardesty 13, Jamison 9, Shouse 6, Ling 3.
Hancock County (59) — Keown 26, Ferry 10, Powers 10, Brown 7, Dixon 6.
GRAYSON COUNTY 65, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 52
Landon Smith scored 20 points in the Raiders’ loss in Leitchfield.
Landon Huff added 12 points for Trinity (10-8), and Nathan Hernandez chipped in 11 points.
Jack Logsdon scored 15 points for pace the Cougars (7-12), River Blanton added 11 points and Dillon Horn chipped in 10.
TRINITY 6 14 14 18 — 52
GRAYSON COUNTY 24 10 16 25 — 65
Trinity (52) — Smith 20, Huff 12, Hernandez 11, Goetz 5, Aull 2, Howard 1, Mills 1.
Grayson County (65) — Logsdon 15, Blanton 11, Horn 10, Childress 9, Armstrong 6, Brothers 5, Haycraft 5, Langdon 4.
MAYFIELD 59, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56
Kanyon Johnson scored 21 points and Madox Jernigan added 17 to lead Muhlenberg County (4-15).
GIRLS MAD.-NORTH HOPKINS 56, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, 2OT
Brooklyn Stewart scored 16 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in double overtime in Greenville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess and Macy Fields scored 11 points apiece for Muhlenberg County (12-8).
Jaycee Noffsinger scored 23 points and Amari Lovan had 19 points for Madisonville (13-6).
MADISONVILLE 8 12 15 14 2 5 — 56
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7 13 12 17 2 3 — 54
Madisonville (56) — Noffsinger 23, Lovan 19, Hallum 6, Sword 6, Whitsell 3.
Muhlenberg County (54) — Stewart 16, Boggess 11, Fields 11, T. Wilkins 8, Proffitt 6, Duvall 2.
MEADE COUNTY 75, HANCOCK COUNTY 34
Peyton Bradley scored 24 points to lead Meade County (13-7). Katie Durbin scored 13 points, and Paige Medley scored 12 points.
Scoring for Hancock County (12-8) was not available.
