Ohio County topped McLean County 54-51 in the boys 10th District basketball matchup Friday night at Calhoun.

Elijah Decker led Ohio with 14 points, while Parker Culbertson and Carter Young each added 11 points, and Bo Morse had 10 points. Ohio County is 17-4 on the season.

