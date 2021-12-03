Owensboro Catholic had a tough Thursday night offensively, falling 53-29 at Ohio County.
Parker Culbertson led Ohio County with 17 points. Josh Manning had 15 points for the Eagles, and Elijah Decker grabbed 17 rebounds.
Parker Gray scored a team-high 12 points for Catholic.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 6 8 7 — 29
OHIO COUNTY 20 10 6 17 — 53
Owensboro Catholic (29) — Gray 12, T. Carrico 6, Wall 5, Clark 4, Barber 2.
Ohio County (53) — Culbertson 17, J. Manning 15, Allen 5, Decker 5, Kennedy 4, Lindsey 3, Morse 2, Southard 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.