Ohio County girls topped Christian County 51-46 on Thursday at Hartford.
Heaven Vanover scored 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles (7-8). Camryn Kennedy scored 13 points for Ohio County
Camden Sandefur had 10 rebounds and Addie Bullock had 7 rebounds for Ohio County.
The Lady Eagles travel to Muhlenberg County on Friday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 9 9 13 15 — 46
OHIO COUNTY 11 6 13 21 — 51
Christian County (46) — Killebrew 11, Steele 9, Bagwell 7, Bridges 6, Watkins 6, Day 5, McGregor 2.
Ohio County (51) — Vanover 15, Kennedy 13, Sandefur 7, Bullock 6, Probus 4, Gaddis 4, Decker 2.
