Ohio County found the range from behind the 3-point line at Apollo High School on Tuesday.
Ohio County made 12-of-21 from 3-point range (57%) on the way to a 69-57 win at Eagle Arena.
“We’ve gone five games where we were struggling shooting the ball,” Ohio County coach Tony Hopper said. “We shot pretty well against Henderson, but we didn’t guard. Tonight we rebounded better. We had 17 assists and 16 assists against Henderson.”
Josh Manning led the way for Ohio County with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Barker Culbertson had 13 points and made three 3-pointers.
QDaryius Jennings scored 14 points for Ohio County and passed for eight assists. Jaxon Renfrow added 11 points for Ohio County (3-4).
Ohio County made 22-of-42 from the floor for 52.3%.
“QDaryius with eight assists, he’s been upside down with more turnovers than assists, but now he’s turned that around,” Hopper said. “With Q he hadn’t played (basketball) in a year, and it’s been an adjustment for everybody. He’s been coachable and he’s listened. He’s the point guard right now.”
Apollo led briefly early in the third quarter after two straight 3-pointers by Cameron Frantz, but Ohio County then really heated up from distance.
Jennings scored seven straight points and Manning drained a 3 for a 46-38 lead midway through the third period, and Apollo didn’t threaten again.
Ohio County made 13-of-17 free throws and eight straight in the last 1:39 of the game.
Frantz led Apollo with 23 points and he finished with five 3-pointers. He scored 15 points in the second quarter. Landon Hamilton had 13 points for Apollo and Harrison Bowman added 10.
Apollo made 21-of-46 unofficially for 45.6%.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “If we face teams with multiple scorers it stretches the floor on us. They were hard to defend because they stretched the floor.
“Offensively we struggled in spots, but overall the guys are getting better seeing things on the floor.”
Apollo fell to 2-7.
OHIO COUNTY15-21-20-13 — 69
APOLLO14-20-12-11 — 57
Ohio County (69) — Manning 19, Jennings 14, Culbertson 12, Renfrow 11, Southard 9, Daviess 3, Norse 1.
Apollo (57) — Frantz 23, Hamilton 13, Bowman 10, St. Clair 6, Fitzgerald 3, Girvin 2.
