With three of its top five performers set to return from last year’s 2nd Region championship squad, the Ohio County High School boys’ golf team is ready for the challenge ahead — and the Eagles know it won’t be an easy task.
Seniors Seth Moore and Matthew Brown return to pace Ohio County after shooting 74 and 76, respectively, at last year’s regional tournament. As a team, the Eagles fired 307 and edged second-place Daviess County by nine strokes.
According to coach Jarod Amos, expectations remain high after capturing their first regional championship in program history.
“We’re looking forward to trying to defend the region title,” he said. “It’ll be a little bit of a different situation for us this year since we’ve never had that honor before. Seeing how the kids respond to that and how we handle that will be a challenge early on in the year, but this is a new team and expectations are to try to remain successful.”
Having a pair of seniors like Brown and Moore is certainly a luxury, Amos added.
“It’s huge,” he said. “They’re leaders of the team. The good part is they’re both team-first guys, and they understand that team success is a little more fun than just individual success. They’re my two horses, and we’re going to ride them; as they go, we go.”
Also back will be sophomore Shawn Cotton, who shot 84 at the regional tournament and made strides this summer.
“I’m looking for him to really have a breakout year,” Amos noted. “He’s really improved. He’s a two-sport athlete, and he’s looking forward to the golf season. He loves the competitive environment, so we’ll look for him to be a big contributor.”
Senior Landon Reynolds is expected to fill the fourth spot, while the Eagles’ fifth slot will be up for grabs.
If Ohio County can get consistent production, Amos feels good about his team’s potential.
“Consistency was a big part of our success last year,” he said. “We’re hoping to find that same mojo this year. We have two seniors that have been through the trenches and won some junior golf tournaments this year. If we can get solid production from the four and five spots, we feel like we have a chance to be successful and have a similar season as last year.”
APOLLOSenior Trevor Cecil is set to return after a successful summer playing junior golf and will look to build on his eighth-place finish as last season’s regional tournament.
Cecil shot 76 at Madisonville Country Club to earn a spot in State First Round competition.
Apollo shot 367 as a team in the regional tournament, also getting scores from returning senior Ethan Clements (89), junior Alex Bowlds (98) and junior Mason Julian (104).
Along with junior Caleb Poe, the Eagles should benefit from having their top five golfers from last year back on the golf course.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Junior Grant Broughton returns to pace a group of up-and-coming Panthers looking to reload after losing three seniors, but coach Lars King has been encouraged by his players’ early production.
“Going into tryouts this year, I didn’t know what to expect,” King said. “We lost three seniors and we were a veteran team. We had Grant coming back as our main staple, and he showed up, showed out and played really well this summer.
“We’ve had five new guys show up that had never played for me before but leisurely played golf, and they’ve been good players, and we have some other returning kids that really improved over the summer. Maturity has relaxed them, and that’s allowed them to come in with a better mindset.”
Last season, Broughton shot 71 to finish second overall in the regional tournament.
“He’s already region runner-up, top 10 in the state — it’s one of those things where his goal is to win every time he’s able to play,” King said. “It’s fun to watch that kind of player on the golf course. ... He’s been able to develop leadership skills, too, and that makes him even better.”
Logan Mewes also posted an 81 in regional competition.
With 20 golfers looking to fill just a few spots, King has enjoyed the healthy competition between his golfers so far. He expects it to pay off as the season progresses, with sights set on potentially returning to the KHSAA State First Round.
“That’s a pretty lofty goal for as young and inexperienced as we’re going to be, but I think Grant’s the best player in the region,” King said. “When you have that as a keystone, it’s easy to build around. The guys showing up are not seasoned golfers, but they’ve played other sports, so they’re seasoned competitors.”
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils will feature a junior-laden team in 2023, led by returners Will Hume, Will Rickard, Cole Crews and Brady Benjamin, as well as sophomores Walker Gaddis and Carter Vanover.
With a tight-knit, experienced group returning, coach Pat Hume sees plenty of potential for his squad.
“A lot of these guys have been playing since they were in eighth grade, playing in our main matches and scoring, and we’re finally starting to see them mature physically and mentally on the golf course,” Hume said. “They’re hitting the ball a little farther, managing the game a little better — we saw that this summer with more consistency in the GO Junior Golf Series and the Kentucky Junior PGA, with overall improvement in everybody’s game.”
OHS shot 347 at last season’s 2nd Region Tournament, paced by Will Hume’s 81. Other scorers included Rickard (86), Gaddis (89) and Benjamin (91).
“It’s a great group,” Pat Hume added. “They all hang out together. A lot of them are multi-sport athletes and play together, they hang out on the course and off the course. It’s a fun group to be around, and being talented really makes it a lot of fun.”
For OHS to challenge for a regional title, Hume added, it will take “100% consistency.”
“There’s plenty of golfing talent there, but can we minimize mistakes?” he said. “Can we make shots under pressure and play well when we make mistakes?
“I think, looking around, it’s going to be that team that can have four golfers play well on that one day of the regional tournament. Everybody’s got good golfers, but who can do it on that one day? We have that ability to play on any given day and advance to the State First Round. That’s our goal: To advance as a team, and if that’s not the case, hopefully some individuals can make it.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces return several experienced players from a squad that finished fifth in the 2nd Region Tournament last season, led by Hayden Crabtree, Houston Danzer, Luke Estes and Tanner McFadden.
With a mix of veterans and newcomers making up this year’s squad, first-year OCHS coach Andy Prusz expects a successful campaign moving forward.
“I believe we can be really competitive,” he said, noting that the team now has 22 players after fielding 12 in 2022. “We have roughly five or six players that can break 80. We’re looking to go eight-to-10 players deep, and I do expect some different lineups early in the season to get an idea of who’s ready.
“I think it’s very good for the program that there’s so many players interested in playing golf. We have a lot of younger players, and their goal is just to improve their game and get better this season. As they grow and mature and get older, their games will follow.”
Among the team’s top returners, Crabtree shot 79 at last year’s regional tournament, while Danzer posted 81. The team missed out on reaching the State First Round by 11 strokes.
“My goal is for the guys to, first of all, have fun, and second of all, get better at the game,” Prusz said. “We would like to be competitive in the All ‘A’ and be competitive in the region and make the state tournament.
“There are a lot of lessons in golf that apply to the rest of your life. With a lot of first- and second-year players, it’s very important for those guys to respect the game, respect their competitors and keep getting better.”
HANCOCK COUNTY
After shooting 349 at last year’s regional tournament, the Hornets are set to return an experienced squad that includes senior Conner Napier (86), junior Dec Lewko (86), sophomore Kolby Keown (92) and sophomore Jacob Shultz (99).
McLEAN COUNTY
The Cougars are set to return four of their top performers from last year, including junior Zane Decker (94 at regional tournament), junior HB Whitaker (99), senior Jack Evans (100) and junior Carter Weldon (110).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Mustangs fired 336 at last season’s 2nd Region Tournament and will return three of their top contributors. Muhlenberg County will be paced by junior Josh Randall (81), senior Heath Embry (82) and junior Luke Hardin (85).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
The Raiders lost several key contributors from last year’s squad but are set to return senior Isaac Reed, who competed in the 2022 2nd Region Tournament.
