With three of its top five performers set to return from last year’s 2nd Region championship squad, the Ohio County High School boys’ golf team is ready for the challenge ahead — and the Eagles know it won’t be an easy task.

Seniors Seth Moore and Matthew Brown return to pace Ohio County after shooting 74 and 76, respectively, at last year’s regional tournament. As a team, the Eagles fired 307 and edged second-place Daviess County by nine strokes.

