Ohio County showed why it has built a 13-3 boys basketball record with a 65-37 win at Daviess County on Friday night.
Ohio displayed balance, rebounding, and tough defense in picking up the victory over a DC team that was without three players because of injuries.
Elijah Decker led all scorers with 14 points for Ohio County. The Eagles also got double figures from Carson Kennedy with 12 points, and Parker Culbertson with 11 points. Kennedy also pulled down eight rebounds.
Ohio County went up 16-3 after the first quarter. DC got some shots to drop in the second quarter and trailed 28-17 going into halftime.
Ohio County went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter to take command 40-23.
The Eagles managed to make 27-of-52 from the floor for 52%, and they were 5-of-15 from 3-point range for 33.3%. Ohio County had a 33-24 rebounding advantage. Ohio County also blocked five shots.
“Our biggest thing is defending, using our length and strength to our advantage,” Ohio County coach Paul Decker said. “We picked them up full court. We ran a couple of halfcourt traps, but we stayed straight up, pressured the ball. We get blocked shots just by walling up. Defensively we did a good job of taking stuff away.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. Early in the game we missed some easy shots. We had some lapses in the second quarter. We did not move the ball well, I was not pleased with offensive execution, but we won.”
More from this section
Daviess County was missing Cole Burch, Jack Payne and Luke Floyd. Burch will not be back with the team because of a foot injury. The Panthers are 4-9 on the season.
“We’re missing three guys that would’ve played significant minutes,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “Jack and Cole not being here is huge. But, that’s who we are right now, we’ve got to figure out a plan.
“Their length bothered us. They blocked several shots.”
Gage Phelps led Daviess County with eight points. DC made 13-of-46 from the floor for 28%. DC was 3-of-17 on 3-pointers.
OHIO COUNTY 16 12 21 16 _ 65
DAVIESS COUNTY 3 14 12 8 _ 37
Ohio County (65) _ Decker 14, Kennedy 12, Culbertson 11, Lindsey 8, Morse 8, Young 7, Ward 3.
Daviess County (37) _ Phelps 8, Ayer 6, Oberst 6, Hillard 5, McCain 4, Dickens 3, Brown 3, Varble 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.