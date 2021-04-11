Ohio County scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the finishing touches on a 16-4 high school baseball rout of host Warren Central on Friday in Bowling Green.
Jaylen Walker had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (4-4), who also got a pair of RBIs from Eli Elliott.
Leadoff batter Clayton Goff went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Ohio County.
Others finishing with two hits for the Eagles were Matthew Smith and Ashton Farris, who picked up the pitching victory. OCHS was flawless afield.
The Dragons (0-5) — victimized by nine errors — were led at the plate by LeLand Boll, who went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
OHIO COUNTY 3001(12) — 16-12-0
WARREN CENTRAL 00004 — 4-8-9
WP-Farris. LP-Rigsby. 2B-Goff 2, Farris, Addis (OC). 3B-Smith, Walker (OC).
SOFTBALL LOUISVILLE MALE 8, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7The Bulldogs pushed across a run in the bottom of the night to win a one-run thriller in extra innings on Friday at the Elizabethtown Sports Park.
The Lady Aces got a big game from Brooke Hamilton, who went 4-for-5 to pace the team’s 12-hit attack.
Catholic also got three hits and an RBI from Gracie Jennings.
Lilly Davis homered for Male.
OC 3130000 — 7-12-3
MALE 00301201 — 8-12-1
WP-H. Wright. LP-Phelps. 2B-Jennings, Phelps, Hamilton (OC), Lampe, Scroggins, Page (M). HR-Davis (M).
