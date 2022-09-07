In the 3rd Region most of the volleyball strength has always been in the 9th District. Particularly, Apollo and Owensboro Catholic were the teams to beat for a lot of years.

More recently Daviess County has taken over the mantle of favorite, winning two straight regional crowns the last two seasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.