In the 3rd Region most of the volleyball strength has always been in the 9th District. Particularly, Apollo and Owensboro Catholic were the teams to beat for a lot of years.
More recently Daviess County has taken over the mantle of favorite, winning two straight regional crowns the last two seasons.
Right now, going into Tuesday night’s matchups, Ohio County and Whitesville Trinity have gotten the most attention because of their records. Both teams were 10-3 heading into Tuesday matches, and have put up some impressive victories.
Ohio County has beaten Apollo and Owensboro in straight sets. Ohio County also beat Owensboro Catholic 3-2 with a first set that went 30-28 Ohio and a final set that was 16-14 to clinch it for the Lady Eagles. That was on Sept. 1. The Lady Eagles are 11-3 after beating Edmonson County 3-0 on Tuesday.
“Half of our starters this year are veterans _ Camryn Kennedy, Caroline Law, and Kaitlyn Sampson,” Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy said. “They are playing with a lot of consistency and confidence that is helping our new starters feel very comfortable with their roles. The expectations have been high and everyone is on board for reaching for those. We have a very competitive region and it is nice to play teams that push you to become better as well.”
Camryn Kennedy has 147 kills and Sampson has 100 kills. Law has 304 assists.
Trinity was beaten 2-0 by Ohio County in the Apollo Summer Slam, but Trinity also opened the season with a 3-0 win over Apollo at the Horn Community Center.
Whitesville Trinity put a six-match winning streak on the line with Owensboro Catholic, and the Lady Aces broke that streak with a 3-0 win (25-18, 26-24, 25-17) on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders second win over Catholic dating back to 2000 was in the 2021 regional tournament first round. Trinity reached the regional championship game before falling to Daviess County.
Josie Aull and Abigail Payne are the only seniors back, Aull has 314 assists. Junior Hannah Nash has 156 kills for Trinity (10-4).
“We were starting to patch together some great team wins where all the girls on the team are developing into their current roles,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said before the Catholic match. “With losing four seniors from last season, everyone has expected us to not be as powerful and/or successful. However, I’ve had some youngsters step up to the plate and deliver in some crucial positions.
“We have a handful of teams that are capable of making deep runs in the postseason and maybe capturing a regional title.
DC beat Owensboro in a tough 3-0 sweep Tuesday night to go 2-0 in the 9th District. Daviess County is 7-5 overall.
September is the last full month of the volleyball season, and teams will sort things out even more in the 3rd Region. It should be filled with competitive matches the rest of the way.
