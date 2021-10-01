Ohio County beat Owensboro, 3-1, in volleyball on Thursday in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles prevailed 26-24, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18.
Ohio County’s Heaven Vanover had 11 kills and 12 digs. Camryn Kennedy had 16 kills and 23 assists. Caroline Law had seven kills, 20 assists and 11 digs.
Kaitlyn Sampson had eight kills and 16 digs. Madison Decker had four kills and eight digs. Lindsey Bryant had 16 digs for the Lady Eagles (13-9).
Chase Mather had eight kills and 16 digs for Owensboro (14-9). Addie Travis had seven kills.
Kennedy Thompson had 19 digs. Maya Joska had 15 digs, 14 assists and seven blocks. Brooklyn Williams had five blocks.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
Whitesville Trinity picked up a 25-22, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11 win in Brownsville.
Georgia Howard had nine digs, five kills and four aces for the Lady Raiders (21-4). Josie Aull had 41 assists and nine digs, and Cassidy Morris had 18 kills, six digs and two blocks.
Abby Payne had nine digs, Taylor Pedley had 15 digs, and Hannah Nash had 19 kills and three blocks for Trinity.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
McLEAN COUNTY 5, UNION COUNTY 0
Brilee Owens scored two goals, and Abigail Humphrey added a goal with two assists in the Lady Cougars’ Senior Night win in Calhoun.
Katie Knight and Maddie McKittrick each added a goal for McLean County (6-9-2), with assists from McKittrick and Clarissa Markwell.
Goalkeeper Kyndal Daugherty made six saves in goal for the Lady Cougars.
Log In
