Ohio County will travel to Mercy on Tuesday for its Girls’ State Soccer Tournament opening round matchup.
Ohio County will play the game in Louisville at 6 p.m. CT.
The winner of that game will face the winner of Henderson County at Marshall County in the second round.
Mercy is 14-2-3. Ohio County is 16-5.
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Catholic won 25-21, 25-22, 25-12 at Trinity on Saturday.
Hadley Latham had six kills for Catholic. Cate Sights had 17 kills, 11 digs. Emily Christian had 25 digs. Paige Miles had six kills, 19 assists, eight digs. Kennedy Murphy had 25 assists, 14 digs. Abby Baughman had two kills, two blocks. Abigail Williams had seven kills. Blair Riney had 14 digs. Olivia Castlen had eight kills, seven blocks.
Catholic plays Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament on Tuesday night at Catholic’s gym.
Cassidy Morris had 12 kills, four digs for Trinity. Abby Payne had 10 digs. Josie Aull had 26 assists, 10 digs. Georgia Howard had 12 digs, seven kills.
Hannah Nash had six kills, four digs.
Taylor Pedley had nine digs.
