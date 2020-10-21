Ohio County got a host of contributions from a variety of players on the way to a straight-set conquest of host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday night in the championship round of the 10th District Volleyball Tournament in Greenville.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 for the title.
Leading the way for Ohio County (13-4) were Caitlyn Sampson (17 kills, 11 digs), Camryn Kennedy (31 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces), Kara Porter (6 kills, 6 assists), Aarika Ramirez (7 kills), Heaven Vanover (8 kills, 11 digs), and Madison Decker (5 kills, 11 digs).
For Ohio County, all-tournament honors went to Vanover, Sampson and Kennedy.
Both the Lady Eagles and Lady Mustangs (7-8) advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
TRINITY EDGES BUTLER IN 5 SETS
Hannah Nash produced 24 kills as Whitesville Trinity rallied past host Butler County 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-8 in the first round of the 12th District Tournament in Morgantown.
The Lady Raiders (10-9) meet top-seeded Grayson County (16-3) for the title on Thursday.
Trinity also featured Georgia Howard (7 kills, 23 digs, 2 aces), Abigail Taylor (21 digs, 2 aces), Taylor Pedley (24 digs), Corli Mills (3 kills, 2 aces), Bailey Millay (4 digs), Jenna McDowell (12 kills), and Josie Aull (41 assists, 3 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.