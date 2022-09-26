Ohio County and Daviess County boys golf teams are both looking to be among the three teams to advance past the State First Round on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.

This new first round format will see Regions 1 through 4 with their top two golf teams and individual qualifiers compete at OCC. The top two teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams in each region moved to the First Round. There are three First Round sites in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.