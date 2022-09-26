Ohio County and Daviess County boys golf teams are both looking to be among the three teams to advance past the State First Round on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
This new first round format will see Regions 1 through 4 with their top two golf teams and individual qualifiers compete at OCC. The top two teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams in each region moved to the First Round. There are three First Round sites in the state.
Thirty golfers from each State First Round site will advance to the State Final Rounds Tournament for a total of 90 participants: the top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites. The State Final Rounds will be at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 3-5.
Ohio County shot 307 as a team to win the Region 2 Tournament at Madisonville Country Club last week, capturing the first golf regional title in school history. Daviess County was second with a 316.
The Eagles featured a balanced scoring group that included Jacob Blackburn (73), Seth Moore (74), Matthew Brown (76) and Shawn Cotton (84).
“We want to make the most of a state tournament run,” Ohio County coach Jarod Amos said. “I feel like we’re good enough to get through the next round. It’s a course we like, it’s a course we’re familiar with. We’ve done a great job all year in our course management and decision making on the course. That’s something we talk more about than anything so we can put ourselves in the best position to have success. That helps us, but we’re going to be playing really good schools in the middle of that. I feel like we’re going to have to play our best golf.
“Winning region was great for our confidence knowing we can have clutch individual performances when it matters most. Getting past region relieved a lot of pressure and now it’s just about being the best you can be Monday and enjoy the moment. They are confident in their ability and our team plan on how we want to play the course come Monday. It will come down to execution as it always does when the stakes are highest.
Daviess County’s Grant Broughton was second individually in the regional, and he is in the group of top golfers at this State Site 1. Broughton fired a 71 to finish one stroke behind regional champion Landon Hunt of Christian County.
Broughton paced fellow Panthers Logan Mewes (81), Hayden Sapp (81) and Grayson Powers (83).
Dawson Lamb is the usual second scorer for DC, but he had a rough regional and wasn’t a scoring player.
Broughton playing well, and being a steadying influence, can be big for Daviess County’s chances to advance.
“Watching Grant play is a key success of that, he keeps the same even-keeled emotions pretty much the whole time, whether he makes a bogey or whatever it is,” DC coach Lars King said. “That’s what it takes to be successful, you’ve got to be able to channel the anger, to channel the focus into what it needs to be.
“Grant playing well is a boost for the team, if I am able to tell the other guys that he is under par it lifts their spirits and allows them to finish strong. He does a great job of leading by example on our team. I just hope his play from last week can carry through Monday, and give us a chance.”
Broughton and Lamb will be key players for DC.
“We need to be strong at the top Monday, meaning Grant and Dawson both need to play well for us to have a chance as a team,” King said. “We also need steady play from the rest. Our first round field is arguably the strongest in the state.
“Our guys are playing with the most confidence of the year. Hayden and Logan coming off career-best rounds in the region. We need Dawson and Grayson to step up Monday and shoot the score they are capable of. We had a good week practicing and played really well in our practice round.”
Taylor County has the lowest regional qualifying score coming in at 282. Bowling Green shot a 298. Marshall County shot a 300.
