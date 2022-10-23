Ohio Dominican is one of the top teams in the G-MAC for a reason.
It scored 14 points in the first and fourth quarters, and 21 points in the second quarter on the way to a 49-7 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio Dominican moved to 5-3 (4-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan fell to 2-6 (1-4 G-MAC).
Ohio Dominican took advantage of a KWC fumble on the first play of the game, scoring just six seconds into the contest and never looked back.
Kentucky Wesleyan got on the scoreboard Ja’Kobe North’s 11-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Clay Games was 14-for-30 passing for 94 yards for KWC.
Landon Newman ran for 87 yards on 17 carries, while Jatorian Dillard ran for 69 yards on 17 carries. Brennen McGuire caught three passes for 30 yards.
The Panthers be on the road again next Saturday when they travel to North Canton, Ohio to face the Walsh Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
