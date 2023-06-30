OWESPTS-06-30-23 OHIO FOOTBALL

Ohio County’s Noah Phelps fights through blockers as he plays defense during the game against Owensboro on Sept. 23, at Rash Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer |

awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

There’s a new turf field being installed at Frank Barnes Stadium for the Ohio County football team.

“It’s going to be ready in the next couple of days,” Ohio County coach Terry Moeller said. “I don’t know about the kids, but it’s got this coach fired up.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.