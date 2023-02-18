Jake Ramsey from Apollo will be one of the top wrestlers (106) from Region 1 to compete in Saturday’s KHSAA First Round State Tournament 1 at Atherton High School in Louisville. Ohio County has several wrestlers going also.
Ramsey was Region 1 champion at 106 pounds last week at Christian County. The freshman has put up an impressive 43-2 record.
“He’s had a great season,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said. “We’ve wrestled a lot of solid competition, we did a lot of wrestling in Louisville. Jake is definitely a competitor, he looks forward to the competition, he’s done a lot of work in the offseason to get where he is right now. He’s my captain.”
Ramsey has taken a direct approach to his match record this season.
“Just one match at a time,” Ramsey said. “I knew I had two losses on the year, but they were to good kids. You don’t get better from November to February, you get better in the offseason. That’s where you put in the most work. I go to camps, I wrestle in clubs. I think I’ve wrestled well. I’m very confident, and that’s built up through the season.”
The top eight finishers per weight class at each State Wrestling First Round site will advance to a 16-person bracket for the State Wrestling Championships at George Rogers Clark High School.
Daviess County has Kolyn Cruz going at 285. Cruz was third in the Region 1 tournament and is 36-8 on the season.
Gillam Nicodemus from Daviess County was also third at 215. Nicodemus is a strong 51-2 on the season.
Tavious Walker from Apollo was fourth at 190. Walker is 20-3 on the season.
Dana Bishop from Apollo was fourth at 150. Bishop is 37-9.
Ohio County had 10 wrestlers push through to State First Round from the Region 2 Tournament. Ohio County was second as a team in the regional.
Garrison Messer (46-18) was Region 2 champion for Ohio County at 138. Luke Emmick (38-18) was also a Region 2 champion at 165.
Gunnar Arnold (55-7) was second at 150.
Petey Graham (42-8) was third at 144. Grayson Shelby (46-13) was third at 157. Joey Bratcher (47-14) was third at 106. Mason Taylor (41-18) was third at 120. Elijah Vance (18-12) was third at 126.
Barrett Fulton was fourth at 132. Jacob Reisz was fourth at 215.
