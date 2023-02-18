OWESPTS-02-18-23 WRESTLE 1ST ROUND

Apollo’s Jake Ramsey, right, wrestles with former Apollo wrestling star Preston Mattingly during a practice a the school Thursday afternoon.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Jake Ramsey from Apollo will be one of the top wrestlers (106) from Region 1 to compete in Saturday’s KHSAA First Round State Tournament 1 at Atherton High School in Louisville. Ohio County has several wrestlers going also.

Ramsey was Region 1 champion at 106 pounds last week at Christian County. The freshman has put up an impressive 43-2 record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.