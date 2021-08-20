Ohio County High School struggled to a 1-7 record on the gridiron last season, but second-year head coach Josh Monin is hoping the Eagles will soar in 2021.
“We’re in a lot better place than last year when we were dealing with all the COVID restrictions,” Monin said. “We had full winter workouts, spring ball, our summer session — there’s been a lot more normalcy to the routine, and that’s put us in a better place.
“There is incentive for our players and our coaches to get things turned around in the right direction this fall, and we’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen. The kids have worked hard every day to make us a better football team.”
Enthusiasm within the Eagles’ program is high.
“There’s better morale overall,” Monin said. “We have some new guys out, and everyone out here is excited about working hard and putting together a good season.
“The energy here is good, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”
OFFENSEThe Eagles’ new shotgun Wing-T attack — which replaces the spread — will be directed by senior quarterback Devin Gott.
“He’s a strong, motivated individual, and this is his team,” Monin said. “We’re confident about what he can do for us at quarterback, and I really look for Devin to have an outstanding senior season.”
A host of players will get touches in the backfield, led by juniors Tyler Gidcumb and Matthew Smith. Also in the mix will be senior Colton Davis, senior Caleb Antonio and promising freshman Abram Ross.
“This is a solid group of backs,” Monin said, “and they all have a chance to contribute.”
Ohio County also appears to be deep at receiver, where junior breakaway threat Jaylen Walker leads the way. Others expected to contribute will be senior Blake Wallace, senior Dalton Burns and sophomore Noah Phelps.
Senior tight end Gabe Lee will also be in the mix.
“We have a great group of very capable receivers,” Monin said.
Up front, the Eagles will feature senior Brock Decker and junior Kory Kirkpatrick at tackle, junior Jacob Reisz and senior Connor Jackson at guard and junior Kaden Givens at center.
“Offensively, we just want to be consistent and mix things up with the run and pass,” Monin said. “We want to play tough and grind it out when we need to.
“I think this group is capable of making big plays, and it will be interesting to see how this unit develops.”
DEFENSE
Ohio County’s 4-2-5 set will be led up front by Gabe Lee, Reisz, senior Cody Vender, Decker, junior Carson Peak and Givens.
Linebacker prospects include junior Jutt Lee, Gidcumb and Davies, and the seasoned secondary will get contributions from Walker, Burns, Wallace, Smith and Ross.
“One of our main strengths with this group is our secondary,” Monin said. “We want to be consistent on this side of the line of scrimmage, want to get after it on every play and want to stay aggressive throughout the season.
“We feel pretty good about this group.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Monin also feels good about his kicking game, which will feature senior Levi Hepner handling the punting chores and junior Brett Hoskins holding down the kicker spot. Hopkins will also do some punting.
“Our kicking game should be good,” Monin said.
Kick returners include Walker, Burns, Ross and Smith.
“I feel good about all of those players as kick returners,” Monin said. “We should be sound all the way around on special teams.”
OUTLOOKMonin believes coming together and staying together will be crucial to the Eagles’ success in KHSAA Class 5-A this fall.
“I just want us to pull together as a team and play well together as a team — if we approach it like this, we’re going to be fine,” Monin said. “It’s all about coming out, working hard and enjoying the sport of football together.
“We’ve got some tough mountains to climb on our schedule, and we just need to keep battling. I believe that getting off to a good start and establishing some momentum will be important for us — when you get an early win, that’s when the confidence begins to build.”
