LEITCHFIELD — Ohio County and Meade County advanced to Sunday’s 3rd Region Baseball Tournament semifinals with impressive first-round victories on Saturday at Grayson County High School’s Don Lee Field.
Tenth District champion Ohio County upended Apollo, 11-7, and Meade County moved on with a 5-0 conquest of Whitesville Trinity.
Ohio County (17-16) will battle Meade County (23-10) at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for a spot in Monday’s championship game.
OHIO COUNTY 11, APOLLO 7
Ohio County erupted for nine fourth-inning runs against a trio of pitchers on the way to its second win over Apollo this season.
Right-hander Ashton Farris threw 110 pitches to earn the complete-game victory.
“He did exactly what he’s done for us all season,” Ohio County coach Ben Everley said of Farris. “He battles and battles. When he steps on the mound, we know he’s going seven innings for us. He’s a real workhorse out there.
“I was happy with our lineup, particularly the bottom half of the order. I thought we did a good job of hitting the ball where it was pitched — I just can’t tell you how proud I am of this entire team.”
Apollo (23-10) took a brief 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Nolan Millay, but it only served to jump-start the Ohio County offense, which sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the same frame.
Ohio County got a ground-rule double and a two-run single from Farris, two RBIs from Derek Bradley, RBI singles from Brandon Davis and Matthew Smith, RBI walks from Grayden Barnard and Jacob Gregory, and another run scored on a wild pitch.
Ohio County increased its lead to 11-2 in the fifth, getting a sacrifice fly from Smith and a run-scoring single from Gregory.
Apollo battled back with two runs in the sixth on a fielder’s choice RBI from Millay and an RBI single from pinch-hitter Dayton Brown. Then, in the seventh, Dan St. Clair belted a three-run homer to make it a four-run game, but it was not enough.
“You have to tip your cap to Ohio County,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “They took advanatage of the opportunities they had to score runs, and Farris was just outstanding on the mound. He kept us off-balance and pitched a very good game — he pitched his heart out.”
Farris and Walker each had two hits to lead Ohio County, while Harrison Bowman and St. Clair each had two hits for Apollo.
APOLLO 000 202 3 — 7 9 0
OHIO COUNTY 000 920 x — 11 9 0
WP-Farris. LP-Payne. 2B-Bowman (A), Farris, Tichenor (OC). HR-St. Clair (OC).
MEADE COUNTY 5, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Right-hander Trevor Goodwin limited the Raiders to four hits in a complete-game shutout for the Green Wave, which set the tone early by getting solo homers from Goodwin and Dylan Abell.
Goodwin hit a two-out homer in the bottom of the first to give Meade County the only run it would need, and, two innings later, Abell clubbed a solo shot to make it a 2-0 game.
The Green Wave added insurance by plating two more runs in the fourth. Justin Hiner scored on a balk and later in the frame Dalton Wiles stroked an RBI double to left to make it 4-0.
Meade County, champion of the 11th District, scored its final run of the contest in the fifth when Abell led off with a double and came around to score on a single by Hiner.
Goodwin struck out sx batters and issued two walks.
Abell, Wiles and Brady Knott each ad two hits for the Green Wave.
Trinity (5-20) — the 12th District runner up — was led at the plate by pitcher Landon Huff, who was 2-for-3. Hayden Aull singled and Carter Crisp doubled in the seventh, but the Raiders were unable to push a run across.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
MEADE COUNTY 101 210 x — 5 9 1
WP-Goodwin. LP-Huff. 2B-Crisp (T), Abell, Wiles, Knott (MC). HR-Goodwin, Abell (MC).
