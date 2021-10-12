HARTFORD — Ohio County got some shots to start connecting in the second half against a tough Daviess County defense.
The Lady Eagles outlasted DC 3-1 in the first round of the Girls’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament on Monday at host Ohio County High School.
Breckinridge County beat McLean County 4-1 in the other opening round game.
Ohio County moves on to play Meade County in the first semifinal Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
OHIO COUNTY 3, DAVIESS COUNTY 1
DC jumped on top in the 45th minute when Brooke Schwartz ran on a ball that was served in from Lillian Coombs.
Carly Embry answered for Ohio County in the 48th minute from just outside the box.
The Lady Panthers had a chance with a penalty kick that was stopped by Ohio County keeper Gracie Hall, who played well and made at least seven saves in the game.
DC freshman Kate McCain chased down the rebound of that save and had a very good shot from 12 yards that just missed going across the front of the goal.
Emily Goff had been aggressive offensively from early in the second half and in large chunks of the first half.
The sophomore’s persistence paid off in the 77th minute, when she gathered a goal kick and quickly worked her way to the goal where keeper Emma Patterson had kept DC in the game most of the night.
Goff was able to beat Patterson with a shot to the back post.
“I was hurting as I was going,” Goff said. “They know I’m left footed up there, so I kind of went for a right-foot stab to see if they would fade that way and they kind of did, which helped me get around it. If I would take a stab at the goalie, I could go around her, which helped me get my goal.”
Goff took a hard shot that Patterson had to make a diving save on in the first minute of the second half.
“As soon as we came out we knew if we put pressure on them they would get nervous like we did in the first half,” Goff said. “They would eventually shut down to where we could connect passes better.”
Embry put in an insurance goal in the final minute.
Ohio County coach Courtney Calloway was glad her team was still playing.
“Daviess County beat us last year (in region), so we were excited,” Calloway said. “The first half we struggled at times. They were smart in the first half, they had chasers on both Carly and Emily, we struggled with that at first, but it’s hard to stick with them for 80 minutes. I think eventually they couldn’t stay with them.”
Firing some shots at the DC goal early was a priority for Ohio County (14-5).
“Absolutely, you have to get them going,” Calloway said. “To get that first goal was really important. It was back and forth for a while.”
Goff’s goal was vital to put Ohio County in front.
“Any time with Emily Goff it’s hard work,” Calloway said. “She’s a powerhouse, she absolutely runs through everything, and you can’t beat that.”
Embry’s scoring showed persistence in her game, she had several shots go high over the cross bar, and she also had one off the cross bar and the post.
“I think Carly got frustrated,” Calloway said. “We had several shots not on frame, but that shows how well she was able to calm herself down and finish with some goals. That showcases her as a player. You could tell she was frustrated because she was missing some things, but then she was able to recoup and get it going again.”
DC did a better job stepping to the ball for possessions at different times in the game.
“The girls executed our game plan, they played their tails off,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We had a chance to go up 2-1, we scrambled around a little, we had several good opportunities. You can’t fault the girls, played as hard as they could. I don’t think a lot of people were expecting it to be this close.”
Patterson was very tough at keeper for DC, and she had double-figure saves.
“Emma has played well all year, she’s made a lot of saves that kept us in games,” Sandifer said.
He also admitted DC marked Goff and Embry as thoroughly as possible throughout the game.
“We did mark them (Embry and Goff), we lost them a couple of times in the second half, probably because the two girls that marked them, Reagan Chinn and Molly Fuqua, they probably got a little fatigued chasing them around the field,” Sandifer said. “But (Chinn and Fuqua) did a really good job. The whole team did what we asked them to do. We had plenty of good chances, we just didn’t capitalize. Sometimes you just don’t have the horses.”
Daviess County finished 8-15.
BRECK COUNTY 4, McLEAN COUNTY 1
Sydney Tucker scored a hat trick to lead Breckinridge County.
Tucker, a senior, scored in the 17th minute for a 1-0 lead. Tucker also scored in the 48th minute and the 60th minute.
Tucker now has 36 goals on the season.
Chloe Peterson scored the fourth goal for Breck County.
The Lady Tigers are 10-9.
McLean County scored in the final minute, getting a goal from Maddie McKittrick.
McLean County finished 9-9-2.
“We made region, that’s something good for us,” McLean County coach Ricky Humphrey said. “We had a great season, the past four or five seasons it’s been two wins, three wins. This year we were .500.”
Breck County was making its first appearance in the 3rd Region soccer tournament in the 10-year history of the program.
Breck County will take on Owensboro Catholic in a regional semifinal Tuesday at 8 p.m.
“This is my fifth year as the coach, and it started pretty lean,” Breck County coach Rob Garrett said. “For Tucker’s career, she’s averaging over two goals a match. She drives our offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.