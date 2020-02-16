Ohio County High School’s Klemmer Nicodemus was the top area finisher in the 2020 KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, a two-day event that concluded Saturday in Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Competing in the 182-pound weight classification, the Eagles’ Nicodemus, a senior, finished fifth in the state meet.
Ohio County was the top area team, placing 24th with 35 points. Other area schools included Daviess County (52nd, 17), Owensboro (T-55th, 14), and Apollo (T-69th, 4).
Perennial power Union County won its fifth consecutive state championship with 299 points, with Christian County a distant second (200.5) and Johnson Central third (131.5).
Madison Central’s Thomas Deck (132 pounds) won the Orville Williams Outstanding Wrestler Award.
Eighty-four teams scored in the competition.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 46
Josie Aull poured in a career-high 37 points as Whitesville Trinity defeated visiting Todd County Central in Whitesville.
Aull connected for seven 3-point field goals.
Morgan Kinsey added 13 points for the Lady Raiders who improved to 12-15.
Lucy Chester led the way for the Lady Rebels (2-21), scoring 22 points.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 9-13-12-12 — 46
WHITESVLLE TRINITY 9-17-11-15 — 52
Todd County Central (46) — Chester 22, Williams 7, Simons 4, Taylor 4, Coleman 3, Foster 2, Collins 2, Leavell 2.
Whitesville Trinity (52) — Aull 37, Kinsey 13, Hatfield 1, Logsdon 1.
OHIO COUNTY 62, CALDWELL COUNTY 59
Rain Embry scored 17 points to help Ohio County hold off visiting Caldwell County in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles (16-11), who won their sixth consecutive game, also got 15 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 10 from Addie Bullock.
Caldwell County (14-12) got a game-best 20 points from Jacey Jaggers, with teammate Bella McConnell adding 19.
CALDWELL COUNTY 14-13-14-18 — 59
OHIO COUNTY 12-18-18-14 — 62
Caldwell County (59) — Jaggers 20, McConnell 19, Hollowell 8, Goffinet 4, Stanley 3, McDaniels 3, Parker 2.
Ohio County (62) — Embry 17, Kennedy 15, Bullock 10, Vanover 8, Gaddis 6, Probus 4, Smith 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 50, APOLLO 41
The Lady Eagles blitzed the E-Gals weith a 16-3 third-quarter run and went on to win a nine-point decision in Mayfield.
Callie Jackson scored a game-high 24 points for Graves County (22-4), which also got 11 points from Bailey Wilson.
Apollo’s Amber Dunn produced 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Amaya Curry added 10 points.
The E-Gals slipped to 19-7.
APOLLO 9-14-3-15 — 41
GRAVES COUNTY 12-11-16-11 — 50
Apollo (41) — Dunn 12, Curry 10, Carter 8, Daugherty 4, Sanders 4, Floyd 3.
Graves County (50) — C. Jackson 24, Wilson 11, Mathis 4, Myatt 4, Davison 3, N. Jackson 2, Carter 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL McLEAN COUNTY 81, DAWSON SPRINGS 46
The visiting Cougars raced to a 45-20 halftime advantage and never looked back in a runaway conquest of the Panthers in Dawson Springs.
McLean County was led by Logan Patterson, who scored 23 points, and Jacob Clark, who added 20.
The Cougars are now 17-10 on the season, while Dawson Springs falls to 12-16.
McLEAN COUNTY 22-23-28-8 — 81
DAWS0N SPRINGS 10-10-16-10 — 46
McLean County (81) — Patterson 23, Clark 20, Springer 9, Bishop 8, Englehardt 7,. Brackett 6, Dame 4, Arnold 2, Mimms 2.
Dawson Springs (46) — Pace 8, Dawson 8, Cotton 8, Neiters 7, Whalen 5, Skinner 3, McKnight 3, Clark 2, Bullock 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.