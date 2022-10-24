There are four teams that will receive the most attention this week in the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
Whitesville Trinity, Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Ohio County have strong records or strong recent regional history as they head into this regional that starts Monday at Meade County High School.
Trinity is 27-7, getting the most wins in the region this season. Trinity was regional runner-up last year to Daviess County, which is 18-11 and 2-time defending 3rd Region champion.
Owensboro Catholic (17-9) didn’t start particularly well, but it built momentum down the stretch, beating DC for the 9th District championship 3-2 in a tremendous match.
Ohio County has the best record in the region at 26-6 and the best RPI in the region as well. Ohio split with Trinity, beat Catholic and lost to Daviess County in the regular season.
Ohio County and Daviess County meet in the opening round of the regional at 7:30 p.m. CT Monday. Trinity and Breckinridge County (10-14) meet in the regional opener at 5:30 p.m. CT. The winner of those two matches will meet in the upper bracket semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic will face Muhlenberg County (12-20) in a first round match Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Host Meade County (20-7) will play Edmonson County (19-13) in a first round match Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The two winners of those matches will meet in the semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The championship match will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
Trinity is looking to take it one step further in this regional tournament after falling to Daviess County in last year’s championship match.
“We like our spot in the tournament. It’s gonna be a tough road ahead with the talent from all eight of the teams anyway,” said Daniel Morris, Trinity’s coach. “The way we look at it is we have to face them all at some point if we want to win it all. Record wise most everyone would believe that we are one of the favorites to win. However, I like to still look at us as the underdogs. Trinity has always been an underdog in anything we do because of the size of our school. We thrive as a team when we are counted as the underdogs because we love to conquer a challenge.
“Our team is still coming along and playing quite well. We are playing together as one team to win some big games and that’s what it’s gonna take for us to win our first regional championship. Last season’s regional tournament has driven our team all year long. We have worked hard all season for this time right here and my girls just want another shot at winning a title.”
More from this section
Hannah Nash has 427 kills and Georgia Howard has 205 kills for Trinity. Kenzie McDowell has 167 kills and Addison Mills has 118 kills. Josie Aull has 889 assists.
Owensboro Catholic is playing close to its best volleyball at the right time, and winning the district championship was definitely a boost. Catholic prevailed 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11 over DC for the district title.
“It was very exciting,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said of the district win. “I’ve got to give both teams credit, both went out there and laid it on the line. We went in with a game plan and executed it very well. The girls pulled themselves out of it and got the win.
“That was our main goal, we wanted to be a No. 1 seed. I felt like we played Muhlenberg on the last Friday of the regular season. We did pretty decent against them. I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now. I couldn’t happier with the draw and happier with my girls.”
In the district championship match Catholic had five players with at least 10 kills. Blair Riney had 18 kills, Olivia Castlen had 13 kills, Tyranda Stuart and Abigail Williams each had 12 kills, Jaiden Grant had 11 kills. Those five players each have at least 107 kills on the season, with Riney at 198 and Castlen at 194.
Daviess County has been trying to find consistency all season.
“We’ve had highs and lows all season and played poorly in several games, but we are in it to win it,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said of her team’s projection for the regional tournament. “All season, we have been underplaying and underachieving. Moving forward, our expectation is to execute more consistently and get the job done.”
Josie Newcom has 382 kills to lead DC. Mary Grayce Hill has 120 kills and Sydney DeRossitt has 101 kills. Lexi Owen has 571 assists and 66 blocks. Kayedon Mattingly has 71 blocks. Taylor Roberts has 244 digs.
Winning the last two regional championships raised the level of expectations for this DC team.
“The pressure to perform well and bring another region title back is always a factor,” Bailey said. “Winning those titles felt great in the past, and we are proud. However, we are not getting caught up in past titles and are going to take advantage of the current opportunity to do it again.”
Ohio County was led by Camryn Kennedy with 342 kills. Kaitlyn Sampson has 225 kills. Caroline Law has 753 assists.
Haeli Browning has 133 kills and Kate Hoskins has 125 kills. Jalyn Whittaker has 209 digs and is one of six Ohio County players with at least 122 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.