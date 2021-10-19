Ohio County has scored 126 goals this season.
Louisville Mercy has given up 11 goals all season long.
In a classic case of something’s got to give, the Lady Eagles travel to Mercy on Tuesday for a first-round game in the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament.
The matchup is at 6 p.m. CT in Louisville.
Mercy is 14-2-3 and has put a premium on defense, recording 12 shutouts behind keeper Peyton Arnold.
Ohio County coach Courtney Calloway thinks her two offensive stars are among the most dynamic players in Kentucky.
Senior Carly Embry has scored 54 goals and passed for 14 assists, recording 122 total points. Embry is No. 4 in the state in scoring and No. 5 in total points.
Sophomore Emily Goff has scored 39 goals with 17 assists for 95 points. Goff is No. 14 in scoring in the state and No. 13 in total points.
Kendra Calloway has also scored 10 goals.
“No matter what, we believe it’s going to be hard to stop Carly Embry and Emily Goff up top,” Courtney Calloway said. “I don’t know much about what they do on defense. We’re going to have to put pressure on them quickly and try to get some shots on goal.
“The best thing might be that they shouldn’t know much about us, like we don’t know much about them, and to best prepare for that is to work on our game. We’ve prided ourselves on possession, and we need to get back to that in this game.”
Ohio County (16-5) saw a lot of tight defense in the 3rd Region Tournament from Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic and Meade County.
“Last week, every team man-marked Carly Embry, and that hurts us anytime,” Calloway said. “They man-marked Emily Goff some. Those are the players all of our team looks to, to start our offense. We might have less pressure on them to start with in this match, and hopefully, we can use that to our advantage.”
Gracie Hall has been tough at keeper for Ohio County. She made at least five one-on-one saves against Owensboro Catholic in the Lady Eagles’ 2-1 win for the regional championship.
“Our keeper is stepping up to be a leader in the back,” Courtney Calloway said. “She played awesome last week.”
Jansen Story has 25 goals to lead Mercy.
