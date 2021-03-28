Ohio County High School senior Andrew Pottle finished second in the 285-pound classification of the 2021 KHSAA Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Pottle posted a 5-4 2-OT victory over Pike County junior Shawn May, advanced via disqualification over Christian County senior TyDarius Kelly, and lost in the finals via fall (0:57) to Martin County senior Branson Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.