Blake Kimbrell went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs to lead Owensboro High School to a 13-2 baseball win at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.

Cayden Ray and Evan Hampton added two RBIs apiece for OHS (8-9), while Eli Hampton, Connor Hallmark and Jalen Rogers each clubbed two hits. Evan Hampton, Will Hume and Will Rickard scored two runs apiece.

Trevor DeLacey held the Maroons (6-11) to only one hit.

OWENSBORO2-1 802 — 13 11 4

MADISONVILLE010 010 — 2 1 2

WP-DeLacey. LP-Olivera. 2B-Ray (O). 3B-El. Hampton (O). HR-Kimbrell (O).

BASEBALL

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, McLEAN COUNTY 5

Ty Hardison clubbed a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Mustangs to a win in Calhoun.

Peyton Cary and Kadin Ray scored two runs apiece for Muhlenberg County (10-9).

HB Whitaker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Kamden Level added two hits, and Cruz Lee scored twice for McLean County (6-10).

MUHLENBERG Co.000 303 2 — 8 7 0

McLEAN COUNTY021 011 0 — 5 9 3

WP-Allen. LP-Rice. 2B- DeBoer, Hardison (Mu.)

NO. 2 McCRACKEN COUNTY 5, NO. 19 APOLLO 1

Nick Judd went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Harrison Bowman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Eagles’ loss in Paducah.

No. 19 Apollo slipped to 15-7.

No. 2 McCracken improved to 18-3.

APOLLO000 001 0 — 1 6 1

McCRACKEN Co.003 020 x — 5 8 0

WP-Bennett. LP-Judd. 2B-Bowman, Judd (A).

LATE FRIDAY

APOLLO 6, DYER COUNTY (TENN.) 5

Easton Blandford went 2-for-3 and Nick Judd finished 2-for-4, with both scoring runs, in the Eagles’ victory in Newbern, Tennessee.

Apollo scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim the come-from-behind win.

APOLLO011 110 2 — 6 8 2

DYER COUNTY030 011 0 5 9 5

WP-Crabtree. LP-Torkington. 2B-Blandford, Holder, Judd (A).

SOFTBALL

OWENSBORO 6, BUTLER COUNTY 4

Reese Boswell drilled a home run and drove in a pair of runners to pace the Lady Devils in Morgantown.

Emmi Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Owensboro (6-11), while Lindsey Gibson and Sophie Moorman each went 2-for-4.

Brooke Keller got the complete-game pitching win, giving up only two earned runs to Butler County (10-12).

TENNIS

BOYS

APOLLO 3, EDMONSON COUNTY 1

The Eagles won at Moreland Park with singles victories from Connor O’Bryan and Harvey Panuelo.

Apollo’s doubles victors were Panuelo/Nee Kpaw.

GIRLS

APOLLO 7, EDMONSON COUNTY 2

The E-Gals won at Moreland Park behind singles wins from Kyndall Hayden, Erin McManus, Elise Wilson, Maddie Ebelhar and Aye Nyein.

Doubles winners for Apollo were Ella Hayden/Emmie Kate Williams and Vidhi Patel/Lucy Waldschmidt.