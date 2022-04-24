Blake Kimbrell went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs to lead Owensboro High School to a 13-2 baseball win at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Cayden Ray and Evan Hampton added two RBIs apiece for OHS (8-9), while Eli Hampton, Connor Hallmark and Jalen Rogers each clubbed two hits. Evan Hampton, Will Hume and Will Rickard scored two runs apiece.
Trevor DeLacey held the Maroons (6-11) to only one hit.
OWENSBORO2-1 802 — 13 11 4
MADISONVILLE010 010 — 2 1 2
WP-DeLacey. LP-Olivera. 2B-Ray (O). 3B-El. Hampton (O). HR-Kimbrell (O).
BASEBALL
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, McLEAN COUNTY 5
Ty Hardison clubbed a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Mustangs to a win in Calhoun.
Peyton Cary and Kadin Ray scored two runs apiece for Muhlenberg County (10-9).
HB Whitaker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Kamden Level added two hits, and Cruz Lee scored twice for McLean County (6-10).
MUHLENBERG Co.000 303 2 — 8 7 0
McLEAN COUNTY021 011 0 — 5 9 3
WP-Allen. LP-Rice. 2B- DeBoer, Hardison (Mu.)
NO. 2 McCRACKEN COUNTY 5, NO. 19 APOLLO 1
Nick Judd went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Harrison Bowman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Eagles’ loss in Paducah.
No. 19 Apollo slipped to 15-7.
No. 2 McCracken improved to 18-3.
APOLLO000 001 0 — 1 6 1
McCRACKEN Co.003 020 x — 5 8 0
WP-Bennett. LP-Judd. 2B-Bowman, Judd (A).
LATE FRIDAY
APOLLO 6, DYER COUNTY (TENN.) 5
Easton Blandford went 2-for-3 and Nick Judd finished 2-for-4, with both scoring runs, in the Eagles’ victory in Newbern, Tennessee.
Apollo scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim the come-from-behind win.
APOLLO011 110 2 — 6 8 2
DYER COUNTY030 011 0 5 9 5
WP-Crabtree. LP-Torkington. 2B-Blandford, Holder, Judd (A).
SOFTBALL
OWENSBORO 6, BUTLER COUNTY 4
Reese Boswell drilled a home run and drove in a pair of runners to pace the Lady Devils in Morgantown.
Emmi Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Owensboro (6-11), while Lindsey Gibson and Sophie Moorman each went 2-for-4.
Brooke Keller got the complete-game pitching win, giving up only two earned runs to Butler County (10-12).
TENNIS
BOYS
APOLLO 3, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
The Eagles won at Moreland Park with singles victories from Connor O’Bryan and Harvey Panuelo.
Apollo’s doubles victors were Panuelo/Nee Kpaw.
GIRLS
APOLLO 7, EDMONSON COUNTY 2
The E-Gals won at Moreland Park behind singles wins from Kyndall Hayden, Erin McManus, Elise Wilson, Maddie Ebelhar and Aye Nyein.
Doubles winners for Apollo were Ella Hayden/Emmie Kate Williams and Vidhi Patel/Lucy Waldschmidt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.