OWESPTS-03-27-23 OHS BASEBALL

Owensboro’s Connor Hallmark, center, gets the tag on McLean County’s Houston Whitaker during a rundown with teammate Cayden Ray, right, during action Thursday at Shifley Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School stitched together a 9-5 win over McLean County last Thursday to go 2-1 early in the season. OHS is very young in class age, but some of those players have been in the lineup for one or two years already.

Connor Hallmark is the lone senior and has been valuable in the middle infield and as a pitcher. There are also seven sophomores, four freshmen and two eighth graders, to go with junior Kaleb Ashley.

