Owensboro High School stitched together a 9-5 win over McLean County last Thursday to go 2-1 early in the season. OHS is very young in class age, but some of those players have been in the lineup for one or two years already.
Connor Hallmark is the lone senior and has been valuable in the middle infield and as a pitcher. There are also seven sophomores, four freshmen and two eighth graders, to go with junior Kaleb Ashley.
“I am not going to let anybody use that as an excuse for us; we’re not going to finish a game and say we’re young and we’re expecting that,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “We know it’s going to be a roller coaster, we know it’s going to be a battle every game, but our expectation is be disciplined and be consistent.
“A lot of them played varsity for two years, the outcomes in those two years we’ve only won 14-15 games total. Our goal is to be playing great baseball in May.
Hallmark pitched 2.2 innings against McLean County, limiting the Cougars to one hit and striking out one as OHS came back from a 5-3 deficit in the fifth inning. Hallmark also had two hits and scored two runs for OHS. He made a cover play to get an out at first in the top of the seventh, and he also got an out in a rundown while playing second base.
“He has to come in we’re down 5-3, they don’t score, I don’t know if they have another baserunner after that,” Fiorella said. “Pitcher trails ball to the left (on the cover play), and being a senior, he did it. I told them that was the game changing play, even though we were up by four.”
OHS turned a double play to end the game two batters later.
“We’re still not playing our best baseball, but we’re playing good enough to win,” Hallmark said. “I threw OK, I couldn’t get my curve ball to break over. I just want to get outs, I trust my fielders.”
Hallmark has thrown 5.2 innings and has a 1.24 ERA.
“Connor is a terrific leader for our younger guys,” Fiorella said. “He is a hard worker. Being the lone senior can seem to be a tough position, but Connor didn’t allow circumstances to dictate effort. He is so good at maintaining an even keel and competes relentlessly.”
Cayden Ray, Trevor DeLacey, Brady Benjamin and Will Rickard have all thrown so far for OHS. Four players who have been in all three games are hitting at least .333.
“We still have a couple of guys who haven’t thrown yet,” Fiorella said. “We’re trying to see some guys we know are going to have a heavy load, in a starting role, maybe a relief role, and maybe a mid-relief or closer. We’re shuffling our pitching staff on the back end, to see who’s the guy we’re going to have to depend on in the fifth, sixth or seventh, to either keep us in a game or close a game out.”
OHS will host Breckinridge County on Monday.
“Two in a row,” Fiorella said after beating McLean County. “If we win the next one it’s a winning streak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.