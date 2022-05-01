Cayden Ray went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to pace Owensboro High School to a 7-5 win over Todd County Central in the South Warren Lumberjack Classic on Saturday in Bowling Green.
Will Hume finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for OHS (9-11), Eli Hampton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Ethan Gough scored three times.
Todd County Central fell to 16-7.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL102 000 2 — 5 8 0
OWENSBORO400 102 x — 7 11 2
WP-Hallmark. LP-Brandon. 2B-Eli Hampton 2, Hume (O), Farmer 2, Brandon (T). HR-Ray (O).
McLEAN COUNTY 8, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 5
Tyler Larkin went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Cougars in Madisonville.
Will Logsdon finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs for McLean County (7-12).
Madisonville slipped to 9-12.
McLEAN COUNTY710 000 0 — 8 12 1
MADISONVILLE311 000 0 — 5 9 1
WP-Level. LP-Faulk. 2B-Larkin, Mitchuson (Mc), Gossett (Ma.). 3B-Larkin, Logsdon (Mc).
SOFTBALL
DC WINS 2 GAMES
Daviess County beat Bowling Green 2-1, with Sophia Cain striking out 12, in the Greenwood Border Battle at BG. Annie Newman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hailey Payne was 2-for-2. Payne and Kenzie Howard each had doubles for DC.
DC also beat Christian Academy-Louisville 4-3 in the second game in the GBB. Cain struck out eight in relief, pitching the last three innings. Danielle Beckwith had a game-winning triple, scoring Makayla Rowan, who singled and stole second base in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sadie Morris was 3-for-4 with a double, and Newman was 2-for-4.
The Lady Panthers are 18-3.
