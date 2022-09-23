Owensboro High School hadn’t claimed a volleyball game victory over Daviess County since the 2014 season.
The Lady Devils also were trying to snap a 10-game losing streak this season.
They were able to take care of both those pieces of business Thursday night at the DC gym.
Owensboro beat DC 12-25, 25-23, 9-25, 25-22, 15-11. The Lady Devils went to 5-13 on the season, 1-4 in the 9th District. DC fell to 12-8, 3-1 in the district.
“We always come in here, it’s a big district matchup, it’s going to be full of energy on both sides,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “Daviess County is one of the toughest opponents in the region, we knew we had to bring our A game, there were a couple of sets that we let down, but the girls fought, they played hard, and we just came out on top tonight.
“It’s definitely a great momentum shift, we needed a W, our work is not done, we’re going to be back at the grind (Friday) morning, we just want to build on this.”
OHS looked like it was in for a long night when DC needed 15 minutes to win the first set. The Lady Devils regrouped in the second set, starting strong and maintaining a 2- or 3-point lead most of the way.
DC went back in control in the third set.
“That has been our season, we’ve been in games, continued to fight and we haven’t been able to get over that hump, we’ve been in that situation this year, ready to fight and they did it,” Hibbs said. “The third set was unforced errors, our serve-receive was really inconsistent, to give them credit they served us hard, we needed to step up.”
OHS regained its composure and the momentum in both the fourth and fifth sets.
“Getting up that fourth set, that was such a momentum game, we were able to capitalize on that,” Hibbs said. “Our offense has been good, our serve-receive and defense weren’t giving us the opportunity to run our offense. Once we got our serve receive going we were able to quicken up our offense and give ourselves a chance.
“We have known we were a strong team all season, if you look at our record you wouldn’t think that, we just keep telling ourselves we can compete with anybody. In those huddles in the fifth set, they were like ‘we can do this, if we play as a team, we’re going to win this.’ We played as a team, that made the difference.”
Brooklyn Williams was vital in the hitting game for OHS, getting 15 kills. Addie Travis had seven kills and four blocks. Mia Covington had 15 assists. Ava Fincher had 16 assists and six digs.
“With Brooklyn, we’ve been working on a couple of things with her, what are her best hits,” Hibbs said. “She made some really good decisions about what hits she wanted to call, and the setters just put it in her hands. She needed a game like this, she was definitely a game-changer.”
DC coach Tyla Bailey talked with her team for a long time after the game.
“It was a big win for Owensboro, they came ready to play,” Bailey said. “Just silly mistakes by us. I think the two sets we won were awesome, we actually executed, did what we should have done, but after that it just wasn’t us.
“We regroup, it’s a game of momentum. We’re not dwelling on it, we’re definitely going to see what we need to do differently and go from there.”
Josie Newcom led Daviess County with 20 kills. Taylor Roberts had 20 digs. Lexi Owen had 37 assists and 10 digs. Adylan Ayer had seven kills, five blocks. Emma Rogers, Taylor Roberts and Mary Grayce Hill each had six service aces.
